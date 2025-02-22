































































































































Generated by Besoccer





The encounter Fulham – Crystal Palace of the Premier League, which is disputed in Craven Cottage to the 16:00 hours can be seen live through

Dazn, Dazn 4

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Fulham – Crystal Palace

Classification and statistics between Fulham – Crystal Palace

Fulham arrives at the game after having faced the previous day at the



Nottingham Forest



while Crystal Palace played his last Premier League match against



Everton



. He Fulham Currently occupies the position number 9 of the Premier League with 39 points, while its rival, the

Crystal Palaceoccupies the Post 13 With 33 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the Premier League day matches, the Fulham calendar, the Crystal Palace calendar and the Premier League statistics. You can also consult the Premier League classification.