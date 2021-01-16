COMPARISON / PREVIOUS

A streak of five consecutive draws has Fulham in relegation places and they will have to nip in the bud as soon as possible to avoid seeing their most immediate opponents to save the category escape.

For this, they will be measured against a Chelsea that in the same period of matches has only won one of them and that is ten points behind the leader, Manchester United, and six of the positions that give access to the Champions League.

A stumbling block would take the blues further away from the fight for the lead, and would greatly complicate qualification for European competition for next season. All this added to the fact that a defeat would further complicate the future of Frank Lampard on the bench, which has already been discussed weeks ago.