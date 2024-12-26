Liverpool consolidates its lead in the Premier League by defeating Leicester in Anfiel, while Chelsea starred in one of the big surprises of Boxing Day by losing at Stamford Bridge against Fulham, who came back in the game (1-2) in the last few minutes. fifteen minutes in what is a historic victory for Marco Silva’s team. The Reds, with one game less, are now seven points ahead of second-placed Chelsea.

Chelsea took the lead in the 16th minute with a goal from Cole Palmer, one of the most in-form players in the Premier League. In the 80th minute Wilson took advantage of a header from Castagne at the far post to finish alone in the small area and beat the blue goalkeeper. And when it seemed that there was no time for more, already in added time, a delivery into the area was caught by Rodrigo Muniz to complete the comeback for those from Craven Cottage.

At Anfield, Arne Slot’s Liverpool continued to show that they are one of the fittest teams in Europe, playing games at a devilish pace. The surprise came from the beginning, because Van Nistelrooy’s team took the lead right after the start, thanks to a counter from Ayew.

Liverpool, in a game played in a lot of fog, trapped Leicester in their area. They had many chances but only managed to equalize in the first half’s added time with a long shot from Gakpo.

The second half was already much easier for those at Anfield. Curtis Jones made it 2-1 in the 49th after a pass from Moh Salah. Immediately there was another goal from Gakpo, but it was annulled by the VAR due to offside by Darwin Núñez. In the 82nd minute Moh Salah made it 3-1 in a personal move, his 16th goal of the season.

Newcastle gave a good account of Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, giving them a 3-0 lead, the first goal two minutes into the game. Nottingham Forest continues its good streak and placed third after beating Tottenham with a goal from Elanga.

Manchester United lost to Wolves after another terrible game from Ruben Amorin’s team, who are not getting their heads back up. Bruno Fernandes was sent off for a double yellow. The Wolves’ goals were the work of Cunha, an Olympic goal, and the Korean Hwang Hee-Chan, also from a pass by Matheus Cunha, the man of the match.