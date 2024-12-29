

























The meeting Fulham – AFC Bournemouth of the Premier League, which takes place at Craven Cottage at 4:00 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN, DAZN 4

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Fulham – AFC Bournemouth

Classification and statistics between Fulham – AFC Bournemouth

Fulham comes into the match after having faced each other the day before the



Chelsea



while AFC Bournemouth played their final Premier League match against



Crystal Palace



. He Fulham currently occupies the position number 8 of the Premier League with 29 points, while their rival,

AFC Bournemouthoccupies the place 6 with 30 points.

