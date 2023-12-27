Raymundo Fulgencio was identified by a large sector of the Tigres fans as the great villain of the final of the Apertura 2023 tournament against Club América. The series was tied on the scoreboard and very even on the field of play until 'Rayful' slapped Julián Quiñones in the face and left his squad numerically inferior.
From this moment on, the Águilas took control of the match and, in the long run, ended up lifting the title. The 23-year-old player was negotiated by the UANL team management in the winter market and was sent to Atlas on loan.
Fulgencio, who continues to be attacked by Tigres followers, had not responded to these comments until now. Through his personal Instagram account, the forward shared a motivational phrase that appears in the film “A Very Special Team”
“Of course it's hard. It's supposed to be hard, because if it were easy, everyone would do it. It's how hard it is that makes it great.”
– Raymundo Fulgencio
In Apertura 2023, Fulgencio played 482 minutes spread over nine games in the regular phase, scored two goals and provided one assist. In the league he added 142 more minutes in six games and scored another goal.
