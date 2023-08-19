Yesterday, the registration centers for candidates for the three Federal National Council elections affiliated to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi witnessed a turnout that remained until the last minutes before the registration of candidacy applications closed. The centers received a number of citizens wishing to run, amidst easy procedures.

A number of those wishing to run confirmed their keenness to register their applications for candidacy “in presence” from the headquarters of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with the aim of documenting this event, and the moments they described as a difference in their public lives, pointing out that they made the decision to run in the electoral race a long time ago, but the completion of some supporting documents And the administrative requirements necessary to complete the candidacy procedures were the reason for delaying the registration of their candidacy until the last hours.

Others reported that they preferred to wait before registering for reasons of further consultation with family and friends, to ensure that their electoral programs are able to convince voters in general, in a way that guarantees them the seriousness of competing in the elections.

The Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee coordinates with the National Elections Committee regarding technical and administrative matters related to holding elections in the emirate. Its tasks focus on notifying the members of the Electoral College of the final lists, providing forms related to the electoral process, and promoting the electoral process in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The tasks of the committee include determining the venues for holding seminars and meetings that candidates hold with members of electoral bodies, receiving applications for candidacy, after ensuring that they meet the conditions, submitting them to the Election Management Committee, and monitoring the implementation of the rules and regulations of electoral campaigns in the emirate.

