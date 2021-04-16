Dubai (Union)

The Dubai Police General Command surprised the child, Lucas Li Zhao, by visiting him at his family’s home, and fulfilling his wish by wearing a “Dubai Police” uniform and accompanying him on luxury patrols around the city.

The child’s father had sent an email to the “Dubai Police” expressing his desire to please his nine-year-old son, to fulfill his wish by wearing a “Dubai Police” uniform, and to have a tour of the luxury patrols of the “Dubai Police” in the streets of the emirate, to initiate a delegation of police Dubai surprised the child, visited his home, gave him a souvenir from the «Dubai Police», in addition to the police uniform, and took him on a tour of the city’s streets, and took memorial photos.

The child’s parents expressed their happiness with this gesture, which brought happiness to the heart of Lucas, so that he experiences an experience that he will never forget about his childhood.

The delegation included a team from the Security Awareness Department headed by First Lieutenant Khaled Saqr Al-Hai and Lieutenant Meera Hamid Saeed Ali, and with a recreational participation from the “Amna” police doll.