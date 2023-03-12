Nicholas Kraft told Fox News that he had been obese since childhood, and in high school he weighed 300 pounds (136 kilograms).

Kraft explained that depression led him to overeat, and then to stay away from social activities and events.

He added, “My weight prevented me from going to family events and traveling. I could not ride regular vehicles. It was difficult for me to move. I was suffering from knee and body pain, and shortness of breath.”

And Kraft indicated that a doctor described his weight in 2019 as a “time bomb”, which made him seriously think about changing his appearance and working to lose weight.

He indicated that he changed the way he ate, reduced calories in the foods he ate, and gave up fast food.

Kraft also gave up soft drinks, fried foods, bread, pasta, rice and other carbohydrates, and instead added fruits, vegetables and protein to his diet.

In addition to the diet, Kraft made sure to exercise on a daily basis.

The 42-year-old pointed out that the credit for the shape he reached is due to his grandmother, who promised him before her death that he would reduce his weight, and appear to her after a specific period of time in a different way.