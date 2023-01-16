Throughout the years, references have been shown that seemed to predict the future, this time we are not talking about “The Simpsons”, “The Jetsons”, “Hey Arnold”, although some say that they only took their imagination to the maximum level, Others choose to believe that it cannot be a coincidence, such is the case of a television program cartoon Network“The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy”, is apparently bound with the Mystery of the Frank Suárez case.

the supposed “prediction that went viral” from the cartoon from Cartoon Network, it was shared by the content creator (@soypepe_23), on the TikTok social network, where he explained interesting facts about the case of Frank Suárez.

At the beginning of the viral video, it is explained that in the program broadcast by Cartoon Network, during chapter 3 of its last season, number six, titled, “farewell to eternal life”of animation “The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy”in the Puro Hueso trade he tried to kill an old man since he did not want him to reveal a secret.

During the chapter broadcast on January 20, 2006, “Billy, Mandy and Pure Bone visit an old man who had discovered the secret to living longer by following a good diet and exercise.”

While the senior citizen was looking to put out a book so everyone could enjoy a long life. Pure Bone decided to act immediately, since he did not want people to live long.

Because of this, at the end of the chapter, they decide to get rid of the older man, for which the creator of the content links it to the case of Frank Suárez.

‘I’m Pepe’, he pointed out in the clip, “Maybe you didn’t see it coming, but this chapter gives a warning about what happened to Frank Suarez, since he allegedly threw himself off a balcony just days after releasing his book (the power of metabolism).”

Frank Suárez, was the author and motivator who had a channel on the YouTube platform, “Metabolismo TV”, where he sought to guide his followers regarding their health, and in videos he explained the world of marketing, doctors and medicines.

We recommend you read:

Suárez, on his channel, shared issues of obesity, diabetes, health, obesity, health, nutrition, answered questions to help everyone, for which his sudden death surprised everyone.