Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: There are only a few days left to leave 2020. New year 2021 is coming. The Corona crisis is not yet averted, although people are feeling relieved because of the Kovid-19 vaccine. According to a survey in the country facing Corona, 56.8 percent of the people earning less than Rs 25000 do not have their own house. If you have not been able to get your house built till now, then the banks are offering cheap home loans for you, along with the Modi government’s PM Awas Yojana can fulfill your dreams. Let us know how you can avail this scheme?

Rural application

To apply to the villagers under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Grameen Yojana, the government has created a mobile based housing app. It can be downloaded from Google’s Play Store. After downloading, create login with the help of your mobile number. After this the app will send a one time password to your mobile number. After logging in with this, fill the required information. Give Central Government elects beneficiaries after applying to get house under PMAY-G. After this the final list of the beneficiaries is put on the PMAY-G website.

After application, check your name in the beneficiary list

If you also want to build your own house and are not able to build a house due to money problems, then you can take government help from the PM Awas Yojana. So why to apply for a home loan in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) and see your name in the list of beneficiaries of PMAY Rural. Hey, you don’t have to go anywhere to see the name. We will help you, just follow these steps…

First you know this link on PMAY website https://pmaymis.gov.in/ Click on

After that move the mouse over the search benefits tab in the tab above. Here the beneficiary search by name (Search by Name) will appear. Click on it

After this, a page will open and write your name in it. After this, the page will open in front of you, a list of all the people with this name will appear.

Here you can get full information about this by clicking on your name.

Benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G)

In PMAY-G, you can take a loan of Rs 6 lakh at an interest rate of up to 6% per annum. If you want more than this to build a house, then you will have to take a loan with the normal interest rate on that additional amount. You can also calculate the monthly installment according to your home loan amount and interest rate. If you want to go to the subsidy amount calculator page, then you can directly click on this link: https://nhb.org.in/government-scheme/pradhan-mantri-awas-yojana-credit-linked-subsidy-scheme/ews-lig-new-loan-sanctioned-on-or-after-01-01- 2017 / You click on this tab. Here you will get to know about the subsidy amount by putting loan amount, loan term, interest rate etc.