Philosopher Fukuyama spoke about the decline of the United States and the need for electoral reform

Philosopher, political scientist and economist Francis Fukuyama warned about the danger of former US President Donald Trump returning to the post of head of state. This is what he's talking about spoke out in an article for the Financial Time (FT)

Fukuyama revealed the consequences of Trump's re-election and stressed that it would lead to a “decisive end” of American support for Ukraine.

“But it is not too late to reverse this decline. Democrats have a lot of work to do to wake people up to the magnitude of the problem the country faces,” he said.