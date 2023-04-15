EL TIEMPO, in its February 5 edition of this year, presented an interview that a distinguished journalist gave to Francis Fukuyama in the Javeriana university. In the illustrative photo, Fukuyama holds his latest production Liberalism and its disappointmentsa title in stark contrast to the famous one from 1992 The end of history and the last man in what sang the greatness of capitalism at the end of the millennium and prophesied what was already known: that a thesis without possible antithesis would mark, without further ado, the end of history and the last man on the planet.

Today Fukuyama corrects his plan to announce the disenchantment of the economic and social system, either due to the terrible “inequality produced”, or due to “the entrenchment of the right who do not want to give up any of their privileges”.

After the interview with Fukuyama in La Javeriana, two illustrious economists, in the pages of EL TIEMPO, declared their admiration that the progressive left claims to be a sick counterpart to the market economy which, by the way, owes its label of neoliberalism to Fukuyama. singer of his glories and bad prophet of his achievements.

In truth, hehe globalization of the single market model tends to unify humanity in terms of producers and consumers, sellers and buyers, savers and lenders, entrepreneurs and workers, owners and users, in a universal brotherhood without borders that, as Fukuyama said, has never achieved any system, culture or religion.

Fukuyama’s books have been translated into more than 20 languages. She has received multiple awards and seven honorary doctorates.

Who wants to escape the demonization of the current model of economy and society will fail to recognize the undeniable hits and benefits of the model itself? The national and international human conglomerates were overcoming their habitual behavior of closed and confronting islands that all produce the same thing, consume the same thing, repeat the same processes without the possibility of innovation, real growth and expansion, exchange of visions, technology, etc. substantial savings in the production phases themselves.

The decline of fragmentation is the merit of the globalization of marketsas is practiced today on a large scale in the European Union, in North America and on an almost non-existent scale in the Free Trade Alliance of the Americas (FTAA), in free trade agreements (FTA), in Mercosur, in the Pacific Alliance, in the weak Andean Community of Nations (CAN) and similar in the world.

The real competitiveness, quality and excellence of products, goods and services began to be a reality from the removal of trade barriers and tariffs with which the foreign product or service had been punished; punishment that distanced it and made it non-competitive with the national product, generally monopolized, bad, scarce, expensive, unpunctual, inefficient, denial of the freedom to choose. It is an idea that Milton and Rose Friedman had already specified in their book freedom to choose.

The market, previously linked excessively to the exchange of perishable products, according to the theory of comparative advantages, expanded towards the capital market, large transnational investments, transfer of technology and information with which it was innovated and production expanded.

This surpassed the insipid cycles of the eternal return, by which what was consumed was bought and what was bought was consumed, with clear indications of poverty not only commercial, but also mental and spiritual.

For the rest, the reduction of the dimensions of the State and its unbridled interventionism resulted in the deregulation of the economy previously controlled by the centralist statealcabalero, bureaucrat and inefficient and gave way to the free action of individuals in a free market economy.

The privatization It is not entirely foreign to the legitimate right of individuals and associates to generate companies that produce wealth, goods and services that, ultimately, create growth, development and overcoming poverty.

The clearing of the charitable economies It is, moreover, an imperative claim to the responsibility of those who, due to their backwardness and lack, perpetuate their condition and possibly disguise their laziness under the pretext of poverty and consequent claim for subsidy policies or completely free, social security without prior contributions of the individual, life in charge of the State, that is to say, at the expense of the efficiency and the successful results of others and overloaded. In addition, by taxes for public policies.

Latin America concentrates a group of marginalized countries. According to the World Inequality Database (WID.world), here the richest 10% of the population accounts for 58% of the national income. See also Oxfam Novib: growing inequality due to the pandemic kills thousands every day

Despite uncritical controversies about the current model of economy and society, who can hide the severity of its effects and the social disturbance what accompanies it? Because, while the poor countries and conglomerates open their doors and their ports wide to the great production of services, goods and capital from the rich world, they impose every possible obstacle to the real presence in their markets of the products, goods and services from the vast world of marginal countries, who are paradoxically warned that their only chance of survival lies in the international market.

Thus, our countries are flooded with foreign products, foreign financial institutions and insurance companies, foreign capital, foreign education, foreign television schedules, without demonstrating that there are real compensatory considerations in justice and equity.

The eternal drowning of the marginal countries because of the external debt knows today new aggravations due to the presence of capitals ‘swallow‘. Without solid and lasting investments in the host countries, which can guarantee a beneficial impact on the economic and social structure, these fugitive capitals fly, like swallows, with juicy interests from one country in need to another to perpetuate in all the permanent cycle of usury and transnational trafficking.

In addition, the rich, experienced and well-subsidized agricultural and livestock industry in rich countries cannot be a point of reference and fair competition with the precarious systems of planting, harvesting, manufacturing and packaging in the secularly marginalized conglomerates.

The equity of the initial endowments that ensure fair competition at the agribusiness level cannot be assumed between rich and poordespite the enormous efforts that technology, infrastructure development and sanitary and phytosanitary programs are demanding today from marginal countries and conglomerates with all the huge investment that this entails.

The commercial logic led to the fact that for small and poor countries it became better to buy the product, good or service rather than produce it, with the consequent paralysis of the timid processes of industry and commerce, unbearable rates of unemployment and underemployment and subsequent impoverishment in May mercantile medicine be worse than the congenital disease of backwardness and frustration.

The absence of productive employment in their conglomerates of origin is the cause of the impressive phenomenon of displacement, emigration, the enormous number of international nomads deprived of a homeland and culture, family and affection.

And if it is clearly true that poverty cannot be distributed and that it is necessary to generate wealth before distributing it, it is also a resounding truth that globalization, globalization and internationalization of economies in the free game of the market can be expected huge profits for those who already ownthey win when they win and they win when they lose in a dramatically Darwinian environment that ensures success to the successful and fortune to the ever lucky. The ‘minor’ human species, according to García Márquez, “are lineages condemned to one hundred years of solitude on earth”.

The retreat of the State from behind itself and the new dimensions in which the great society places it cannot be a universal rule for human conglomerates that centuries ago witnessed true processes of socialization of health, services and public education and for marginalized societies that are forced to define themselves and act in the logic of big capital, before any socialization process that looks especially at the abysmal needs of the vast majority of its population.

The role of the State cannot be the same in Brazil as in France, in Mexico as in Switzerland, in Cundinamarca as in Denmark. John Paul II well quoted in his ninth encyclical that “the rich social class, already powerful in itself, has less need to be protected by public powers; On the other hand, the working class, lacking its own support, has a specific need to seek it in the protection of the State. Therefore, it is the workers, the majority of whom are weak and needy, to whom the State must direct its preferences and care”.

Fukuyama’s last sentence is neither kind nor true: “The greatest threat facing liberalism (neoliberalism) in Latin America comes from the progressive left.” It comes from the disenchantments produced by the system itself: the one that Fukuyama prophetically announced as the unbeatable system in the remaining history of the planet and typical of the last human on earth. Except that those apocalyptic traces have the virtue of bringing to mind the cruel sentence engraved at the gates of Dante’s hell: “Oh you who enter: lose all hope!”.

ALBERTO PARRA MORA, SJ

FOR THE TIME