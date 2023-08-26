Fukushima wastewater | South Koreans are demanding action from the government because of Japan’s sewage

South Koreans fear that the situation will lead to an environmental disaster over time, even if the ecosystem does not show symptoms yet.

in South Korea protesters gathered in large numbers in the country’s capital, Seoul, on Saturday to demand the government take action regarding the Fukushima wastewater.

On Thursday, Japan began discharging treated radioactive waste water stored at the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.

According to the organizers, around 50,000 people participated in the demonstrations. South Koreans fear that the decrease in wastewater will lead to an environmental disaster, reports the Reuters news agency.

Japan has assured that it is safe to release the water into the Pacific Ocean, as it has been filtered of all radioactive substances except tritium.

In addition, the water is diluted so that its tritium level falls well below international regulations.

Japan’s fisheries agency said Saturday that fish caught in the waters surrounding Fukushima have not contained detectable levels of tritium, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

South Korea has previously stated that the discharge of wastewater must not cause scientifically proven problems. However, environmental activists appeal to the fact that not all possible effects of wastewater on nature have been studied.

“No one can say what will happen to the marine ecosystem in the next hundred years,” said the person organizing the demonstration Choi Kyoungsook He told about the radiation control group in Korea.

of Japan according to that, the discharge of wastewater had to start, because after the nuclear power plant accident in March 2011, approximately 1.3 million cubic meters of water used for cooling the reactors had accumulated in the Fukushima area, and the storage tanks had filled up.

The amount would be enough to fill 500 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has estimated that the calculation will take about 30 years.