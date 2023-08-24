As announced, the discharge into the ocean of the treated radioactive water contained in the tanks of the Fukushima nuclear power plant began at 13 local time (6:00 in Italy). The operation follows the announcement by the Tokyo government made earlier this week, despite protests from neighboring countries over the possible consequences on the environment, and from local fishermen worried about the reputation of their products.

“It is an important step in the decommissioning of the still highly dangerous site 12 years after one of the world’s worst nuclear accidents,” said the plant operator (Tepco). The spill process will take several years.

The more than 1,000 tanks distributed at the site of the nuclear plant hit by the triple disaster of March 2011, currently contain about 1.34 million tons of treated water, and are expected to reach their maximum capacity as early as 2024. Hence the decision of the operator of the plant, Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), which will dilute the liquid with sea water, respecting the limits permitted by Japanese safety standards, before starting the discharge through an underwater tunnel located one kilometer from the site. Tepco intends to monitor the radioactive substances in the waters near the plant on the same day today and to release the data tomorrow. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) ruled last month that the dumping plan is in line with global safety standards and would have a “negligible” impact on people and the environment.

The protests

A judgment that however does not convince China which has blocked the import of food products from 10 prefectures to Japan and has introduced large-scale radiation tests for Japanese fish products. The South Korean government said it respects the outcome of the IAEA review based on analyzes of the Japanese plan, but will need to consider lingering concerns among the public. The Japan Fisheries Agency said it will monitor the concentration levels of radioactive substances in fish caught within a 10-kilometer radius of the plant, and the initial results are expected to be published on the agency’s website at the earliest on Saturday. China calls the move “extremely selfish and irresponsible”. This can be read in a note from the Foreign Ministry.

China blocks imports of Japanese seafood

China has announced it is suspending all imports of seafood from Japan after the controversial release of water from Japan’s damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean. This decision, taken in the name of “food safety”, aims to “prevent the risks of radioactive contamination caused by the discharge of contaminated water into the sea”, the Customs said in a press release.

The suspension of imports concerns “seafood and aquatic products” from Japan due to the release of treated waters from Fukushima into the ocean, in the context of an operation destined to last more than thirty years according to the plans illustrated. “In order to comprehensively prevent the food safety hazards from radioactive contamination caused by the release of Fukushima nuclear wastewater into the sea, protect the health of Chinese consumers, and ensure the safety of food from abroad, the Administration General of Customs has decided to completely suspend the import of aquatic products originating in Japan» with immediate effect, from today 24 August 2023, reads the note. Finally, the provision also includes “edible aquatic animals”.

South Korean Premier Han Duck-soo calls on Japan to disclose information on contaminated water discharge “transparently”

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has called on Japan to disclose “in a transparent way” information on the discharge of contaminated water from the disastrous Fukushima nuclear plant over the next 30 years, the estimated time for the release of more than 1.3 million tons of contaminated liquids for cooling damaged reactors. Han, in a note released after the start of the release operations, remarked that Seoul “hopes and once again urges the Japanese government to disclose information in a transparent and responsible way on the water discharge process that will continue over the next 30 years ».