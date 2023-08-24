At 6 am (Italian) this morning, the operator of the Japanese nuclear plant in Fukushima began the release of the contaminated water used to cool the reactors damaged in March 2011.

About 1.34 million cubic meters of water, equivalent to 540 Olympic swimming pools, were collected in the cisterns, used to cool what remains of the still highly radioactive reactors, and which subsequently mixed with groundwater and rain. The complex operation was given the go-ahead by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) – and it confirmed the presence of specialized personnel during all operations.

“It is an important step in the decommissioning of the still highly dangerous site 12 years after one of the world’s worst nuclear accidents,” said the plant operator (Tepco). The spill process will take several years.

The Tokyo government’s decision did not go down well with several countries, primarily its neighbours, including China which has banned some food imports from 10 Japanese prefectures, and the local fish industry, worried about the reputation of products from area.