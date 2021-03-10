March 11 is a cursed date in this 21st century. Last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the coronavirus pandemic on this day. In 2004, Spain suffered its biggest terrorist attack that bloody 11-M that we will never forget. And just a decade ago, on March 11, 2011, the planet also experienced another of its greatest catastrophes: the tsunami in Japan that triggered the accident at the Fukushima 1 nuclear power plant, the worst atomic disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.

That Friday, at 2:46 PM (eight hours behind in Spain), a magnitude 9 earthquake shook the northeastern coast of Japan and was felt even in Tokyo. With a duration of six minutes, it was the most powerful that the Japanese archipelago has suffered and the fourth in the world since 1900, after those of Chile in 1960 (9.5), Alaska in 1964 (9.2) and the Indian Ocean in 2004 (9.1). But the worst came later. About forty minutes later, the coast was swept away by a tsunami that reached 40 meters in height in some places, such as Ofunato, and flooded ten kilometers inland.

More than waves, they were raging waterfalls that, at full speed, rose over the beaches at a height of three stories and engulfed under their torrent homes, cars, trees and people fleeing in terror. Although sirens warning of the tsunami had begun to sound after the earthquake, many did not have time to get to safety or the water surprised them in the shelters on hills and other high points. Recorded from the air by Japanese television helicopters, a patch of cloudy water stretched across the interior of the coast, dragging fishing boats, wrecked wooden houses, buses, trains and, unfortunately, also corpses … those of the people who before they tried to flee in terror. In addition to claiming more than 22,000 lives between the dead and missing, the tsunami washed away 800 kilometers off the northeast coast of Japan, destroying and damaging one million houses and hundreds of thousands of vehicles.

But then something even worse would come. Breaking through its protective wall off the coast and reaching 17 meters high, the water flooded the Fukushima 1 nuclear power plant, about 230 kilometers northeast of Tokyo. When it ran out of power, its cooling systems stopped working and three of its six reactors totally or partially melted, as they overheated without being able to bring them to a cold shutdown. In the days that followed, the high pressure sparked several hydrogen explosions that cracked the containment vessels that line the reactors, burst the walls of the buildings and exposed their cores to the open air, escaping large amounts of toxic iodine and cesium into the atmosphere. Since then, their radioactive fuel has remained molten at the bottom of these vessels amid the mass of debris that caused the explosions, which destroyed a large part of their buildings. Radioactive leaks forced the evacuation of 80,000 residents who resided within a 20-kilometer radius around the atomic plant. Although some towns have been reopened in these ten years as radioactivity has decreased, the inhabitants of the closest areas will not be able to return to their homes for decades or, perhaps, never.

That Friday, this correspondent was in Beijing when the first news and images came out. Right away, we set off to catch the first flight to Tokyo. It turned out to be one that made a stopover in Seoul, but when we got there, we were stranded that night because the two airports in the Japanese capital had been closed. The next day, and after passing through Osaka, we landed in the city of Fukushima just when the first of the hydrogen explosions took place at its nuclear power plant. There were several more during that week, in which the Army and the “Heroes of Fukushima” played each other as “kamikazes” to contain the radioactive leaks and that the reactors did not explode as in Chernobyl.

It looked like an apocalyptic movie, but it was reality. The month and a half we spent in Fukushima and touring the tsunami-ravaged coastline was a journey to the end of the world. Between mountains of rubble, and under the threat of a radioactive cloud, the panorama was surreal. Ships were stranded on the roads everywhere, like the 330-ton Kyotoku Maru two kilometers from the coast at Kesennuma. Or the 175,000-ton Asia Symphony freighter perched on the Kamaishi dock. In Onagawa, two entire wooden houses had been washed away by the waves until they literally landed on the roof of a two-story school that had been flooded. In Higashimatsushima, survivors on the roofs of their homes waved white rags at rescue helicopters as if they were shipwrecked drifting. Cars reduced to clumps of scrap metal, with the roofs of some piled on the hoods of others, drew a sinister mechanical ballet of sheet metal and devastation in the port of Shiogama. In Minamisanriku, trucks were buried under landslides and rock falls, and in Rikuzentakata, vans crushed by collapsing buildings, torn like crumpled paper. Collapsed bridges and closed roads leapt into the void, as if someone had suddenly erased the asphalt. At Sendai airport, the force of the water had taken the planes as if they were toys. Fires and flames on the horizon, punctuated by black plumes of smoke that rose to the clouds and darkened the sky in Otsuchi, where it looked like a bomb had fallen instead of a tsunami. Corpses in bags piled up on the shoulders of Natori under what looked like the “black rain” seen by the survivors of the atomic bomb in Hiroshima. In Koriyama, nurses wearing special protective suits checked with Geiger counters the radiation of neighbors who lived around the Fukushima plant and had escaped with their clothes. And in the sports centers, schools and congress centers that had been saved, thousands of evacuees were crowded by the earthquake, tsunami or radioactive leaks. In a word: the Apocalypse.

Ten years later, Japan’s northeastern coast has been rebuilt, or at least the rubble has been removed and the ground flattened, paving the roads again, to get life back to normal. Since 2011, the Japanese government has allocated 32.9 trillion yen (254 billion euros) to reconstruction, of which a third have gone to Fukushima prefecture.

But its own governor, Masao Uchibori, defines this decade by its “lights and shadows.” The number of evacuees in all affected prefectures, which reached 470,000, has dropped to about 40,000, many of whom have lived in prefabricated sheds for years. Only in Fukushima prefecture, where there were 160,000, there are 36,000 nuclear evacuees according to the central government, but municipalities raise that number to 67,000, reports the Kyodo news agency.

In Fukushima, where 12 percent of its 13,780 square kilometers were closed to the population due to radioactivity, only 2.4 percent remains as an exclusion zone, especially around the central disaster. Under strict security measures, 5,000 workers work there in decontamination and dismantling tasks, which will last until 2041 or 2051.

As this newspaper has verified in its two visits to the interior of the atomic plant, in 2015 and 2017, the main problem is the extremely high radiation in the three reactors that melted, since their nuclear fuel spilled from the containment vessels and it has mixed with the 820 tons of debris left by hydrogen explosions.

As the radiation there is deadly for humans, only robots can enter to remove said debris, which is contaminated. This year a trial was to begin with a British robotic arm, but the pandemic has forced it to be delayed until 2022. On the other hand, what was completed on February 28 was the removal of the used nuclear fuel rods from the ruins of the Reactor number 3. Between 2024 and 2026 it will be tried with 2 and, from 2027 to 2028, with 1, but they are very complicated, high-risk operations.

Added to all these challenges is the accumulation of radioactive water, since the reactors must be constantly irrigated with groundwater to keep them stable at a temperature of 30 degrees. Although in recent years the amount has been reduced by more than 75%, every day 140 cubic meters of water are pumped, which becomes contaminated and must be filtered with two special scrubbers, called Kurion and Sarry, to reduce strontium and cesium. In addition, another machine called ALPS can clean up to 62 radioactive nuclides, but it cannot remove strontium and the water must be stored.

In more than a thousand huge reservoirs, 1.2 million tons of contaminated water are already accumulating. According to the electricity company Tepco, which manages the plant, between the summer and autumn of next year there will no longer be space for more tanks and the toxic water will have to be released into the Pacific Ocean. The government has promised to do so in small quantities to comply with environmental standards, but both fishermen in the region and neighboring countries fear such a spill. “Although the date has not yet been decided, it will be done in a controlled manner and following the recommendations of the experts,” promised the Minister for Reconstruction, Hatsuei Hirasawa, in a videoconference of the Foreign Press Club of Japan.

Along with contaminated water, the prefecture temporarily stores three million tons of radioactive debris, exacerbating the stigma on Fukushima’s products and damaging the businesses of its farmers and fishermen. In order to revitalize the region, the Government is promoting tourism and new industries such as robotics and renewable energy to cut its dependence on nuclear plants. In addition, the next day 24 will start the relay of the Olympic flame in Fukushima, which will be a baseball sub-headquarters, very popular in Japan.

But jobs at the plant are threatened by the many earthquakes that hit Japan each year, which could cause another tsunami. On February 13, Fukushima was shaken again by a magnitude 7 earthquake, a replica of the one that occurred a decade ago. “There was no damage inside the plant, but we know that another tsunami can hit again and we have to reinforce the protection wall facing the sea or build a new one”, says the head of decommissioning, Akira Ono, to meet the goal of decontamination the central. A decade later, the nuclear nightmare of Fukushima follows.