Fukushima, Japan and China clash. For Beijing, pouring that water into the sea is not safe

The whole world trembled for the dramatic story Of Fukushima of March 2011, for a nuclear accident occurred in the plant of the same name, located in Naraha in the prefecture of Fukushima, on the east coast of Japan. It was the only accident besides the disaster of Chernobyl of 26 April 1986 to have been ranked level 7 of the INES scale, i.e. the level of maximum gravity of nuclear accidents. The trigger was the earthquake and the consequent tidal wave, the tsunami was devastating but the nuclear disaster was averted. Now after 12 years the fear returns for the decision of the Japan Of pour contaminated water into the sea.

“Scientific security and a sense of security are two different things. Even if the plan is safe, reputational damage still occurs”. Masanobu Sakamotohead of the National Federation of Japanese fishermen’s cooperatives – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – hits one of the points of the question: the discharge of the radioactive water contained in the tanks of the Fukushima nuclear plant devastated by the earthquake disaster of March 2011 is a plan safe, established the IAEA, the International Atomic Energy Agency but there are objections.

