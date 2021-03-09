She was called at 11 am, this Friday, March 11, 2011, to activate the technical crisis center. Four hours earlier, at 2:46 p.m. Tokyo time, an earthquake of magnitude 9.1 had just occurred off the coast of Japan, causing the earth to shake to the point of displacing the archipelago for a distance of more than 2 meters. Not even an hour later, at 3:41 p.m., an exceptional tsunami struck. Successive waves 10 to 15 meters high – more than 30 meters in places – swept the northeast coast of the country. They will kill over 18,000 people. They will trigger the most serious nuclear disaster since that of Chernobyl in 1986, the aftershocks of which continue to shake the world energy sector today.

“This event has placed us at the limit of our knowledge”, explains Karine Herviou, Deputy Director General of the Institute for Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety (IRSN), in charge of the nuclear facilities and systems safety division. “We know that whatever we may predict, we have to prepare for more. “ A “seeing beyond the imaginable” hitherto unthinkable, and which a few hours were enough to raise to the rank of imperative for the French industry. At the time, Karine Herviou worked in the Reactor Safety Department. As soon as the crisis center is activated, she is entrusted with the unit which, hour by hour, will be responsible for analyzing the situation of the reactors in Japan. The country has about fifteen power plants, claiming to be the world’s third largest producer of nuclear electricity, behind the United States and France. “From the first minutes, we scrutinized the ten reactors spread over the northeast coast”, says Karine Herviou.

“We were flabbergasted, helpless”

“By mid-afternoon, it was clear that the Fukushima-Daiichi plant was in trouble. ” At the time of the earthquake, three of its reactors were operating at full power. A fourth was stationary, his heart discharged into the deactivation pool. The site platform is 10 meters high. The highest wave that breaks on it exceeds it by 5 or 6. The cooling pumps are flooded, depriving the reactors and the swimming pools of their sources of cooling. “Water enters the buildings of nuclear islands”, reports IRSN, “Resulting in the loss of emergency generators and electrical panels”. “We knew that, on boiling water reactors like those at Fukushima, a total loss of electrical source would lead to core meltdown”, continues Karine Herviou. What we didn’t anticipate were the explosions that damaged the reactor buildings, and the domino effect that ensued. “

The engineer describes the following days as a nightmare carried over to each waking up. On March 11, the core of reactor n ° 1 began to merge. On March 12, a first explosion occurred in its upper part, due to the accumulation of hydrogen generated by the core meltdown. On March 13, the supply of fresh water used to manually cool the reactors ran out, the core of reactor number 3 in turn melted. On March 14, the building of reactor n ° 3 exploded, while the core of reactor n ° 2 began to merge. The hall of the reactor n ° 4 swimming pool was damaged by several explosions and fires. The disaster is classified level 7 on the Ines scale, the most serious in existence. “We were stunned, helpless, resumes Karine Herviou. I never expected to experience this. “ The shock is general. Germany decides to close its nuclear power plants. On March 23, twelve days after the start of the chain reaction, the French Prime Minister asked the operators of nuclear installations to carry out additional safety assessments. Karine Herviou manages the expertises for IRSN. “We knew that the operators were able to manage the loss of power source or temporary cooling of a reactor. This time, the Nuclear Safety Authority asks them to anticipate the total and lasting loss of all their reactors at the same time., resumes the deputy director. The scenarios they gave us resulted, in the same way as in Japan, in a meltdown of the reactor cores, although with less impact in terms of radioactive fallout. “

Research protocols continue to adapt

In June 2012, the Nuclear Safety Authority ordered EDF to implement a “Hard core of material and organizational arrangements” aiming, in extreme situations, to prevent such “Fusion accident”, at least “To drastically limit the impacts”. The nuclear rapid action force, made up of 300 specialists capable of intervening on any site, is set up. Each reactor is equipped with an emergency diesel, so as to deal with losses of electrical sources. Research protocols, in particular, continue to adapt.

“Fukushima brutally asked the question of how to deal with very rare events, continues Karine Herviou. Today, we are trying to assess the effects of earthquakes that have a much less than one chance in 10,000 of occurring… ” There is little risk that a catastrophe such as the one which affected Japan will occur in France. The unexpected, however, is no more to be ruled out there than elsewhere. “I am not the one who would tell you that an accident is not possible”, notes the deputy director, who repeats it: “Whatever you can predict, you have to be able to prepare for even more serious situations. ”