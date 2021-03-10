When the images of the Fukushima disaster reached France on March 11, 2011, Haki (1) was 20 years old. He is in preparatory class for the grandes écoles, energy issues are just starting to pique his curiosity. “I was made to understand that moving into nuclear power after what had just happened in Japan was not a good idea” , remembers the young man. Germany then decides to close its power plants, the debate intensifies in France. “Our professors didn’t want us to take the risk of studying energy that is potentially doomed to disappear. Looking back, I have the impression that it was above all a highly publicized event ” , analyzes the one who works today for Framatome, a subsidiary of EDF, as a doctor of thermal-hydraulic engineering. The company offered him a contract that was difficult to refuse. “To sum up, I model the flow of water inside the vessel where the nuclear reaction takes place. “ As close as possible to the atom for a little over a year, the holder of a thesis in aerospace does not regret having landed ” by chance “ in this place.

The same goes for Nicolas (1), 18 at the time. “The consequences of Fukushima, I really realized when I arrived at EDF”, confesses the one who has only vague memories of the event. A graduate of an engineering school in Lyon, he began his professional adventure by setting up the CCL project, for local crisis centers, a post-Fukushima measure requested by the Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN) at the French energy company.

“There really was a before and an after”

“These are buildings dedicated to crisis management, a kind of bunkers in which we can quickly make decisions in the event of problems”, details the young man. “There really was a before and an after”, he assures. A scenario of this type in France seems all the more improbable to him thanks to this feedback. “The nuclear risk will always exist. But our country is fortunate to have institutions like ASN. She does a great job and proves her independence every day. It is also sometimes complicated in my daily work, controls are permanent, our actions are sometimes contradicted, but it is bad for good. ”

Despite these praises, the perception of risk in France remains high. In 2019, 54% of respondents answered “yes” to the question: “Could an accident of the same magnitude as that of Fukushima occur in a French nuclear power plant?” “ according to the 2020 barometer of the Institute for Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety (IRSN). Difficult, however, to compare the situations of the two countries, warns Haki. “Here, nuclear safety is enshrined in law. In Japan, we let a private company do what it wanted, and therefore make money. Tepco was aware that a tsunami could cause a blackout, but it prioritized profits above all ”, he believes. The doctor says he undergoes a few comments on a daily basis, because of this perception, according to him, of nuclear power. “Many believe that this energy is responsible for many deaths, often by mixing its civilian and military uses. “

“A world at + 4 ° C makes me very anxious”

Faced with what they consider to be fantasies associated with this divisive technology, the young workers of the atom object their scientific rationality. Without falling into contempt. “Myself, in high school, I told everyone that I wanted to work in renewable energies. Like many people, nuclear power did not seem very bright to me ”, admits Olivier Truffinet. At the age of 22, he is however preparing to embark on a thesis in reactor physics, at the Commissariat à l’énergie atomique et aux energies alternatives (CEA), after four years at Polytechnique. A choice that he justifies, among other things, by his ecological commitments. “A lot of inaccurate things are circulating in the public debate on nuclear power and its role in global warming”, regrets the future polytechnician, member of the collective For an ecological awakening, at the origin of a manifesto signed by more than 30,000 students in 2018.

Nuclear power is, in fact, one of the cleanest sources of electricity production with regard to the climate. Its prominent place in the French electricity mix explains the sector’s low carbon footprint compared to that of neighboring countries. “In Europe, this energy is presented as belonging to the past, whereas it is a lever for the transition. There are a lot of exaggerations about the associated risks. The results of a world at + 4 ° C are very concrete and make me very anxious ”, blows the soon to be graduated. Like his future colleagues, he recognizes the specificity of France to have institutions like ASN, “Who always finds a way to test our security standards”. And the student to try to reassure one last time: “The daily concern of nuclear engineers is safety. It is their alpha and their omega, their daily life. Their brain is a catalog of security measures. ”