The novelist and essayist Michaël Ferrier directs, at Chuo University in Tokyo, a research group on Figures from abroad. After several books, among others on Fukushima, here he is the project manager and the preface of a fundamental collective work (1), In the eye of disaster, subtitle Create with Fukushima (Éditions Thierry Marchaisse, 272 pages, 29 euros).

In the eye of disaster is it an attempt at resilience based on art?

Michael Ferrier For the philosopher Hervé Couchot, Fukushima confronts us with “A series of aporias that highlight question the possibility of an aesthetic ”. There was astonishment during the triple disaster of Fukushima, what the photographer Thierry Girard calls “A form of helplessness of the gaze immediate “. The reaction time was very short and opened up many avenues for the artists. I’m not sure the term “resilience” fits. I haven’t heard a Japanese artist use that term. The word exists in Japanese, but it is mainly used by political circles, to erase the disaster or hide its effects, still very real today, by aligning society on a strictly economic rebound, without taking into account the suffering and needs. of the inhabitants: priority to the restoration of the infrastructures, which bring in money in the coffers of the companies, or in the great circus of the Olympics, to the detriment of the support to the population. In the background, the idea that disaster can become a business like any other.

In this context, artists are preventing people from going around in circles, “The nail that sticks out”, according to the Chim group ↑ Pom. Many are involved in collaborations with the inhabitants (workshops, festivals, concerts…) and insist on the fact that art is also an act. Fujii Hikaru speaks “To organize with art a space where people gather, reflect”.

Is it about making the event intelligible?

Michael Ferrier Even if there will always be something unthought about, the need to find meaning is very strong. It is also understandable in relation to the excesses of an art market subject to unbridled profitability, where the work has become a marketing product like any other, with the advantage of being able to be tax-exempt, securitized, etc. Ohmaki Shinji, who signs the cover of the book, says: “With Fukushima, I immediately felt that we would now have to rebuild our own values. “

All artistic practices are covered …

Michael Ferrier We have chosen classic practices (painting, sculpture, cinema, photography) and more modern ones: installations, performances… We have included the theater, it has essential things to say. The choice keeps consistency, because it concerns the visual arts in the broad sense. It was not carried out at random: the nuclear catastrophe having the specificity of being invisible (invisible by censorship, which the artists evoke in the book), this problem is essential. What is at stake is not so much the representation of a spectacular catastrophe, which would fit so well with the canons of our time in search of sensationalism, as the visibility of everything that we do not see. .

Is there a feeling of curse there?

Michael Ferrier Fukushima is not a curse. It is the result of human decisions and political, economic and ecological errors. The disaster teaches a lot about “The wanderings of the” knowing “or the return promulgated from economic preponderance “, says director Bruno Meyssat. No fatality, we have to put the situations in their historical context, as do the films of Watanabe Kenichi ( Our friend the atom).

Do you notice political elements in the works?

Michael Ferrier Policy in the broad sense. The astonishing thing is the diversity of the problems that the catastrophe makes it possible to pose or of the debates that it calls for reopening. Fukushima has turned the world of Japanese art upside down, as much in its themes (Clélia Zernik notes the figures of the child, the ghost and the animal) as in its functioning. The modes of intervention that reinvigorated the underground movement of the 1960s and 1970s (Aida Makoto, Kota Takeuchi) have returned, and there are new modes of financing (participatory), dissemination and exhibition. The questions posed by Fukushima go beyond: add a deep reflection on discrimination (the sacrifice of the countryside for the big cities), an ample reflection on memory (how to “commemorate” an event that is not over. ? what is the role of a museum today?) or its relationship to science. Fukushima allows you to look inside yourself and the world in which we live (Yanagi Yukinori).

All insist on the relationship with the living (animals, trees, ourselves), so degraded, the absurd devastation of the planet, of which Fukushima is a revealer. Filmmaker Suwa Nobuhiro says: “We can’t go on like it’s nothing was not. We can no longer look at the world in the same way. “

(1) With the participation of H. Couchot, A. Davre, E. Domenach, B. Gorrillot and C. Zernik.