An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 on the Richter scale has resuscitated in Fukushima the memory of the greatest natural catastrophe in the recent history of Japan, registered on March 11, 2011 when a magnitude 9 earthquake and the subsequent tsunami left more than 15,000 deaths and caused an unprecedented radioactive crisis at the nuclear power plant located in the region.

The new earthquake took place on Sunday near the coast, specifically 90 kilometers from the town of Namie, with its epicenter 54 kilometers deep. Its intensity was such that it was also perceived in Tokyo, the country’s capital, located 240 kilometers away, where some buildings vibrated.

However, the strong earthquake did not cause major damage in any part of the country. However, at least 124 people were injured, according to the latest information collected by the Japanese public television NHK. Most of the injuries were caused by falls, according to the Japanese news agency Kyodo, which also cited the Japan Nuclear Regulatory Agency to ensure that no abnormalities had been received at the Fukushima I nuclear power plants and Fukushima II. The source did confirm at least nine aftershocks above magnitude 4 on the Richter scale.

The light returns



Already on Sunday the electricity supply was restored to 100% after almost a million homes will be without electricity. In contrast, high-speed train connections in northern Japan are still suspended to examine the state of infrastructure.

The authorities urge the population to “exercise extreme caution” because there could be more aftershocks in the coming days and because the risk of landslides will increase with the expected rains in the region.