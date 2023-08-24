The release of radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant undergoing treatment into the Pacific Ocean begins today. Japan’s decision is “an extremely selfish and irresponsible act in defiance of the global public interest,” China’s foreign ministry said. The Chinese government will take all necessary measures to safeguard food safety and the health of the population, Beijing added in a statement, reiterating its firm opposition to Tokyo’s “illegal act”. “The disposal of nuclear-contaminated water from Fukushima is an important nuclear safety issue. Its impact goes beyond Japan’s borders, and the matter is by no means a private matter for Japan,” the statement read.

Read also

For its part, South Korea, through Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, has asked for “transparency”. “Our government hopes and once again urges the Japanese government to disclose information transparently and responsibly about the water drainage process that will continue over the next 30 years,” Han said in a statement quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Referring to the fears expressed by the South Korean public for safety, Han argued that “excessive concern” is unnecessary since the ocean disposal plan is not expected to cause significant damage. “While the ideal scenario would have been to avoid dumping of contaminated water altogether, experts around the world share the view that excessive public concern is unnecessary,” she explained.