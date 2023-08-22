TAIPEI. Fukushima’s water will end up in the sea. It had been understood for some time, but now there is also the official announcement by the government of Japan, despite internal opposition and from neighboring countries, especially China. Thursday morning the start of the cooling water spill operations of the nuclear plant hit in 2011 by a disaster caused by a tidal wave-tsunami of the Tohoku has been fixed. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had been to an inspection on the spot on Sunday, having just returned from the Camp David summit with Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. He took two days and then communicated his decision. Japan argues that the gradual release poses no risk, supported by the conclusions of a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency. Since the March 11, 2011 disaster, TEPCO has collected 1.34 million tons of water to cool the radioactive remains of the reactors. The plant operator explains that the water has been diluted and filtered to remove the radioactive substances. With the exception of tritium, a radioactive isotope of hydrogen, which however would be below the danger threshold. But concerns remain, given that more than 500 Olympic swimming pools will end up in the sea. The decision was criticized by Greenpeace, which wrote in a harsh note that “it does not take into account scientific evidence, violates the human rights of communities in Japan and the Pacific region and does not comply with international maritime law”.

The internal Japanese opposition is also on a war footing and above all the fishermen who fear fatal repercussions on their market. The government has announced the establishment of two relief funds – worth a total of 800 billion yen ($5.5 billion) to address potential reputational damage and support the local fishing industry. A portion of these funds will go towards helping local cooperatives secure storage space and refrigeration facilities. But that may not be enough. Japan’s big neighbor China is on a war footing. Beijing called Tokyo’s move “selfish and irresponsible” and presented “solemn representations”, promising to adopt “all necessary measures to safeguard the marine environment, food safety and public health”.

The ban on imports of some products has already been announced. The same decision was taken by the Hong Kong local government. But the story could also create problems with the partners, old and new, Asians in Tokyo. Starting with Taiwan and South Korea. Seoul has issued a statement in which it claims that “there are no scientific or technical problems” in the Japanese plan, the result of the historic rapprochement between the two countries sealed by the Camp David summit. But the South Korean opposition protests loudly. Coldiretti, meanwhile, let it be known that over 123,000 kilograms of fish arrive in Italy from Japan every year. Less than 0.02% of the total imported fish products.