Ten years after a major tsunami washed away the east coast of Japan and disrupted the security systems at the Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima, the Japanese population tries to return to normality in a region that struggles against radioactivity.

The chain of events that occurred on March 11, 2011 at noon, following an intense earthquake of magnitude 9 on the Richter scale, it left nearly 18,000 dead and a bleak outlook that would call into question the safety of nuclear energy around the world.

Despite the fact that the plant’s security system responded adequately after the earthquake, contrary to what happened in Chernobyl in 1986, waves of about fifteen meters high hit the plant and caused flooding which led to three nuclear meltdowns and the release of large amounts of radioactive contamination.

Now, a decade later, scientists continue to find new particles that could be highly dangerous for the population and that they would have been released by one of the reactors at the Daiichi plant, which collapsed with the accident.

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. Photo / AFP

How is the scene of the nuclear catastrophe today

According to a new study published by the scientific journal Science of the Total Environment, the discovery of new particles will help to better understand the scene of the catastrophe to obtain information on the atmospheric conditions at the time the reactors exploded. The objective is thus to determine the possible long-term consequences on health.

Unlike the Chernobyl accident, the particles released in Fukushima were mainly discharged into the sea and not into the atmosphere, which could considerably reduce the health risk. However, this has made the fishing sector one of the main victims of the catastrophe in economic and labor terms.

Hundreds of fishermen in the area hope that, with spring, normality will return and the industry can finally recover from the hard blow. In the first year after the earthquake, more than half of the fish caught had high levels of a radioactive isotope of cesium and exceeded the level set at the national level.

Local fishmongers hope this year to finally resume their large-scale operations, especially from next April, despite the fact that many members of the industry have expressed concern. Radioactive waste does not help: the Government plans to release more than 1 million tons of treated waste into the sea.

Takashi Niitsuma, director of the Japanese Fishermen’s Association, has stressed in statements to the newspaper, The Japan Times, its strong opposition to the release of what it considers “contaminated water” at a time when the sector seems to finally see the “light at the end of the tunnel”.

Fishing operations did not resume off the coast of Fukushima until June 2012, but the fishermen have had to regain their credibility with the local population, reluctant to buy fish since the disaster.

Nuclear safety improvements after the disaster

The Fukushima nuclear accident has highlighted the importance of establishing national and international safety standards, as well as guidelines for safe nuclear energy.

In 2011, no one predicted that a tsunami would flood the nuclear power plant and cause a complete blackout that would render the emergency generators and electrical panels totally useless underwater.

Japanese personnel carry out cleaning work on the beaches of Fukushima. Photo / AFP

This is how, in the face of the catastrophe, the Japanese authorities, who have been accused of not reacting quickly enough, had to use the batteries of dozens of vehicles to obtain a viable energy source in an attempt to control the situation.

The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, stressed that the nuclear disaster has allowed, despite everything, to take global measures to move towards greater security.

The new security measures have already begun to be implemented in an attempt to eliminate any possibility of any kind of spill or leak from similar incidents. In the words of Javier Yllera, senior officer of Nuclear Safety at the IAEA, the new plants are designed precisely “to counteract the possibility of serious accidents.”

The radioactive situation in Fukushima

Although the scientific community continues to investigate the impact of radioactive contamination in Japan, the UN Scientific Committee for the Study of the Effects of Atomic Radiations (UNSCEAR) maintains that there is insufficient evidence to corroborate that the Fukushima disaster caused an increased risk of cancer among the Japanese population.

As stated in a report, the radiation from the nuclear plant that was hit by the tsunami has not statistically led to an increase in suffering from some type of oncological disease “beyond normal.”

Cleaning of medical personnel during the fire and explosion at the Fukushima nuclear power plant. Photo / AFP

Scientists have thus resolved that the increase in thyroid cancer, detected in a greater number of children during the last decade, is not linked to the increase in radiation in Fukushima. For this, they have argued, not without controversy, that in other areas and countries with less exposure to radioactivity there has also been an increase in this type of cancer.

For the UN, the event was a catastrophe, but “not one of radioactivity”, although the findings obtained do not completely rule out that there is an increased risk of cancer as a result of the accident in Japan, which is preparing to remember once again the thousands of victims of the catastrophe.