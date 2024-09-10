Peaches from the Fukushima nuclear disaster region can be found on sale at Harrods. This is, the BBC reports, a campaign launched to restore confidence in the products grown in that area after the nuclear disaster in 2011. A product that is also not exactly cheap, given that they cost 80 pounds equal to approximately 94 euros per pack.

Since 2011, local farmers have struggled to sell their produce due to fears of contamination. In October, Harrods will also start selling a variety of grapes, called Shine Muscat, also sourced from the region.