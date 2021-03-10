Ten years after the accident at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Japanese authorities said on Wednesday that the country continues to investigate the possible effects of radioactivity on the health of the inhabitants of the region. After the worst nuclear accident since the Chernobyl disaster, the incidence of cancer in the area increased, although a report issued by the United Nations decouples radioactive emissions from the increase in cases of the disease.

Ten years ago, on March 11, 2011 the Japanese “triple tragedy” was unleashed: a violent earthquake of magnitude 9, followed by a tsunami that swept the eastern coast and left some 18,000 dead and missing, and the damage caused by the waves. giants in the reactors of the Fukushima nuclear power plant, which caused the total or partial meltdown of three of them and forced the evacuation of some 165,000 people.

The event shocked the population. And many are still afraid of the health consequences after the catastrophe in the highly stigmatized region. Along these lines, the Japanese government assured on Wednesday that the Fukushima authorities are still investigating the potential health effects of radioactivity.

The government spokesman, Katsunobu Kato, assured in a press conference that the objective of the investigation is “to be able to respond to the concerns of the people” on the matter. In addition, Kato added that “ensuring the health of the residents is one of the priorities of the reconstruction and recovery” of the affected area.

And the truth is that, since then, the Japanese government has spared no resources to try to reactivate the area. In 2019, the Executive invested more than 2,000 million dollars in roads, libraries and other public centers.

The United Nations denies the relationship between radioactivity and the increase in cancer

The announcement by the Japanese authorities comes a day after the United Nations published a report that indicates that there is no evidence linking the radioactive waste released by the triple nuclear fusion at the Fukushima Daiichi plant with the increase in the incidence of a disease. In particular, it decouples it from the sharp increase in thyroid cancer cases among young people in the region, which it blames on other factors.

The report, written by the UN Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation (Unscear), relates the increase in cases of thyroid cancer with the development of ultrasensitive methods for detecting problems in the gland, which are very likely to have passed unnoticed in earlier times.

“The committee continues to believe that future health effects directly related to radiation exposure are unlikely to be discerned,” Unscear said in the statement.

It is a conclusion similar to that reached by studies commissioned by the Japanese government in 2017, which could not establish a correlation between radioactivity and this cancer. However, they suggested that a long-term follow-up is necessary to draw more reliable conclusions.

The fear, stigmatization and rumors about it are very great. That is the reason why at least 36,000 of the people who were forced to evacuate have not returned to the area and have no intention of doing so, even if the evacuation is lifted.

Since 2011, Fukushima’s population has shrunk by 10% – compared to a 2% decline in Japan – and residents over 65 make up nearly a third of the population.

In addition to the demographic problem, farmers and fishermen in the area have had to deal with consumer prejudices. From the central government, they have tried to project the image of a region that is recovering and that has been tarnished by misinformation and the “Fukushima brand”.

“It is essential to end prejudice and discrimination that are not based on science,” Japan’s Reconstruction Minister Katsuei Hirasawa said during a press conference.

With EFE, Reuters and local media