Fukushima, contaminated tuna? What you need to know about fish that comes from Japan

Last August 23 it began in Japan The controlled release of cooling water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea. Thus began all over the world, including Europe and Italy, thewarning about the possible consequences on the marine ecosystem and in particular on the fish and shellfish that will arrive in our supermarkets. The thought of consumers immediately goes to fish that in those waters lives and in particular ai tuna that end up in cans for daily consumption.

Nevertheless, the Japanese government immediately communicated the non-hazardousness of the liquidwhich would pose no risk to the environment or human health. In Italy, too says Alessandro Dodarodirector of the Fusion and Nuclear Safety Technologies Department of ENEA, shares the position already expressed unanimously by the international scientific communityas well as the International Atomic Energy Agency. But let’s try to understand better.

According to a research by Gambero Rosso, currently Europe is not among the reference markets for Japanese seafood products whose most exported species are mackerel and shellfish destined for other Asian countries. When we talk about Japan, tuna, or rather tuna, almost immediately comes to mind bluefin tuna, the most valuable species of the sgombidae family for them. This species also lives in our sea and also for us Italians and Europeans it is considered the most valuable species of tuna. At the moment the bluefin tuna returns among the top 10 main farmed fish products in Europe by value and by volume thanks to three leading European countries: Croatia, Malta and Spain respectively for 57% of the production supplied by Malta, 30% by Spain with and 13% by Croatia.

Subscribe to the newsletter

