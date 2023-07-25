L’Italy chasing other medals at the Fukuoka 2023 World Swimming Championships today, Tuesday 25 July. Thomas Ceccon is looking for an encore in the 100m backstroke after his triumph in the 50m butterfly. Nicolò Martinelli, silver in the 100m breaststroke, also appears in the 50m breaststroke. Simona Quadarella in the water in the final of the 1500m freestyle. Gregorio Paltrinieri, after the exploits in open water, starts again from the 800m freestyle. In men’s water polo, the top challenge in the quarterfinals for the Settebello: Italy faces Serbia (at 9.30 am Italian time) for a place in the semifinals.

Heats at 3.30am Italian (10.30am local), semi-finals and finals at 1.00pm Italian (8.00pm Japanese). All matches, including water polo (9.30 am Italian time) live free-to-air on the channels Rai Due, Rai Sport +HD and Sky Sport Summer.

FUKUOKA WORLD CUP 2023, SWIMMING AND WATER POLO: AZZURRI AND TV TIMETABLES JULY 25

50 male breaststroke – Nicolò Martinenghi; Simon Cerasuolo

Women’s 200m freestyle – No Italians entered

200 male butterfly – Federico Burdisso; Albert Razzetti

men’s 800m freestyle – Gregorio Paltrinieri; Luca DeTullio

Semi-finals and finals from 20.00 – 13.00 Italian time

Men’s 200m freestyle final

Women’s 1500 freestyle final – Simona Quadarella

men’s 50m breaststroke semifinals

Women’s 100 backstroke final

Men’s 100 backstroke final – Thomas Ceccon

Women’s 200m freestyle semifinal

Men’s 200m butterfly semifinal

Women’s 100 breaststroke final.