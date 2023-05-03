Fujitsu presented the latest innovations introduced in its models Fujitsu Expressa range of flexible and expandable desktop computers; the range has been renewed with further technical performances, a reduction in costs and new standards dedicated to circular sustainability.

Alongside the Intel and AMD chipsets, Fujitsu’s Esprimo line have indeed been introduced significant reductions in terms of both energy consumption and the use of raw materialswhile the life cycle of the systems and the related recycling possibilities have been increased.

Available in mini-PC Esprimo G Series, small form factor Esprimo D Series and micro tower Esprimo P Series formats, the range now offers technological updates such as DDR5 memories high speed and Intel CPUs of 12th and 13th generation, also among the features we also find I / O capabilities that allow you to support up to four monitor ports and 10 USB interfaces.

The models Fujitsu Esprimo D9013 And G9013 Celsius Edition Workstation have been updated to cover high-end needs, while the Secured-core PC option available on 13th generation chipset devices provides firmware and software features that protect the operating system from highly sophisticated attacks.

Increasing the degree of circularity of products through the principles of reduction, reuse and recycling appears today as the best way to achieve a neutral emission footprint, moreover Fujitsu is reducing the environmental footprint of computing with the lowest energy consumption ever achieved in the Fujitsu Esprimo range so far.

Further details and information on the new Fujitsu Esprimo models

The new models are situated up to 65% below Energy Star 8 annual consumption thresholdswith the Mini PC I express G9013 which only absorbs 17.3 kWh in a whole yeartherefore well below the maximum permitted limit of 50.02 kWh/year, with consumption that can be further reduced through the new Fujitsu Standby Energy Saving Toolavailable at no extra cost.

The environmental sensitivity that distinguishes both the production process and the disposal phase of Fujitsu Esprimo products further enhances their circularity characteristics, also through a series of important design features. Esprimo desktops, in fact, today use a smaller quantity of polluting materials, such as plastic packaging for example.

The new models they use up to 62% recycled plastic and post-consumer items of IT origin – i.e. those included in the ITE category, one of those considered for the purposes of the EPEAT eco-label for technological products – adopting a framework oriented towards recycling which is further promoted through a data cancellation function to perform recovery of content securely.

Fujitsu has also extended the life cycle of the Fujitsu Esprimo range with a modular design that facilitates system expansion, and guarantees the availability of spare parts for five years from the date of discontinuation. The work of administrators has not been forgotten either, which is now facilitated by the simplification of remote interventions through the Intel vPRO platform. Finally, the Modern Standby function keeps the system up to date and connected to the network in the face of extremely low energy consumption.

Finally, as regards the availability and prices of the Fujitsu Esprimos, these can be ordered in Italy through the authorized dealers of Finix Technology Solutions (which can be consulted in the section “Where to buy” of the FINIX website), with the Esprimo D/P9013, Esprimo G7012A and Esprimo G9012 PCIe (+GFX) models already available, while the first deliveries of the Esprimo G9013 systems will follow in May.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!