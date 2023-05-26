Fujitsu presented a new reference architecture dedicated to companies that need to protect themselves from ransomware attacks, namely the Fujitsu CS800 RA (reference architecture) which aims to strengthen protection against ransomware and secures businesses through data replication, cryptographic encryption, and secure snapshot copies.

In addition to these functions, the Fujitsu CS800 RA adds powerful deduplication functionality that reduce the storage capacity required by up to 95% less, and while it is suitable for companies of all types, this reference architecture is particularly designed for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME).

Ransomware is currently one of the worst concerns that companies are forced to face, this is because the economic damage caused by this phenomenon has multiplied over the years, and just to get an idea of ​​its diffusion, just think that today, every 11 seconds, a company falls victim to a ransomware attack.

Experts, according to what is documented on Cybersecurity Venturesthey calculate that by 2031 it will happen one attack every 2 seconds and that the total cost of damages will rise from the current $20 billion to $250 billion annually.

The impact of a ransomware attack on a business’s business continuity and brand reputation is potentially devastating, particularly in the case of SMBs, as they tend to have less comprehensive IT organizations.

Cybercriminals are now even attacking backups – the last line of defense against ransomware – precisely to limit the recovery options of their targets, and if a hacker gains access to backups, then there is little chance of avoiding agree to the payment of a ransom.

What else should you know about the new Fujitsu CS800 RA

Developed based on extensive customer feedback and in-depth discussions with many partners, the Fujitsu CS800 RA reference architecture counters these threats effectively.

His multi-layered approach integrates data protection from the ground up. This architecture is part of Fujitsu’s comprehensive solutions for disaster recovery, cloud and tape data and database backup and archiving.

Fujitsu’s approach to data protection follows the proven 3-2-1 method of making three copies of data on two different media while maintaining a separate copy via the “air-gap”, offline and offsite . This ensures the timely availability of a “clean” backup copy, with which a system can be restored even if a company is hit by a ransomware attack and its data is lost, destroyed or encrypted.

In the event that the ransomware should manage to override the first lines of defense, the Fujitsu CS800 RA provides for the writing of data to an immutable and non-network-accessible storage pool to protect against unlawful encryption or deletion.

As for the availability and prices of the new Fujitsu CS800 RA reference architecture, this can be ordered immediately and can be purchased in Italy through FINIX Technology Solutions authorized resellers (available in the “Where to buy” of the FINIX website). Prices will vary depending on the configuration.

