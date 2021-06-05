Peru is about to take a leap of faith, the kind that put us before an abyss into which we trust not to fall despite the laws of physics. Because faith consists in that, in having confidence in the apparently impossible. The impossible thing was that Keiko Fujimori could preside over the country that supports his father, Alberto – president between 1990 and 2000 -, imprisoned for crimes against human rights. Against all logic, and against history as well, the votes can put Keiko in front of the country today as long as his rival does not win in the second round of the elections, the rural teacher Pedro Castillo, conservative and religious but spokesman for changes radicals, who have not hesitated to accept the support of the Marxist Leninist Peru Libre party.

To gauge the size of the favor that Peruvians are willing to do to the Fujimori, it must be remembered that Keiko has been accused of belonging to a criminal organization and money laundering, for which she is pending trial and they are asking for 30 years in prison. . She has already spent more than a year in jail so that she did not interfere in the investigations that were being carried out against her. An electoral victory would give him the necessary immunity to delay the process and even get his guilt to be forgotten.

The favorite in this fight was also, since 2016, the head of the opposition in the Peruvian Congress, after losing those elections to Pedro Pablo Kuczynski. During that time his objective as number one of Fuerza Popular was to obstruct the work of the new president of Peru. The lack of understanding continued with Martín Vizcarra, the first vice president, who succeeded Kuczynski in 2018 when he resigned, and led to the dissolution of Congress and the calling of new elections in 2020.

Fujimori, 45, is a veteran of the country’s politics. She is trained in business administration in the United States and represents the Peruvian economic and social right. Married to the American Mark Vito, who is also under investigation for crimes of corruption, she is the mother of two girls, 11 and 13 years old. His time in prison accentuated his religiosity, close to evangelical theses and hostile to gender policies and the expansion of rights for sexual minorities. He has also defended lifting the quarantines due to the pandemic to recover productive activity.

It is not these theses that will decide the voters. Between 8% and 10% are loyal to Keiko whatever their ideals. Just because they are faithful to their father and see in her the continuation of Fujimori. But among its traditional electorate, that of the right, it had lost credibility and at the beginning of the campaign, 72% of Peruvians assured that they would never vote for it. These numbers have changed as the second round approached and many citizens assume that Keiko is the only option against the other candidate, an enemy of capital and the established. Thus, this week the opposition to Fujimori has been reduced to 45%.

The name that explains this change is Pedro Castillo, who on April 11 won 19% of the ballots, while Keiko Fujimori obtained 13.3%. Castillo, 51, is the leader of the teachers’ union and his first major contact with Peruvian politics was as the manager of a general strike that in 2017 put the Kuczynsky government in check. It has the closed support of the peasantry, and its banner, under the slogan “no more poor in a rich country”, is the repeal of the 1993 Constitution, created by Alberto Fujimori and openly neoliberal.

For many Peruvians, doubts persist about the criticisms made of institutions such as the Constitutional Court, the Ombudsman’s Office or the separation of powers itself. In his speech he speaks of the “nationalization” of the mining and energy sector, or the “limitation of imports.” And from there comes another of the fears that can take away support. These ideas belong not so much to Pedro Castillo as to the Peru Libre party, for which he aspires to the presidency. A party led by the “Marxist Leninist” doctor Vladimir Cerrón, convicted of a crime of corruption that prevented him from running for the presidency himself.

Castillo, married to a teacher like him, father of three and absolutely secretive about his private life, has tried to detach himself from his ‘mentor’ and get closer to the center. But the swing can even disappoint the pure leftists, who await the fulfillment of promises in their opinion essential for Peru to leave the ‘Fujimori era’ behind.

In any case, what Castillo has achieved is to provide Keiko with a mass of adhesions that he did not have. Among them, those of the writer Mario Vargas Llosa and his son Álvaro, declared enemies of Fujimori for 30 years, when the Nobel Prize won the 1990 elections to Alberto Fujimori. “I want to believe in Keiko Fujimori,” he said last week Álvaro Vargas Llosa, who gives him the benefit of the doubt of not breaking democracy as his father did in 1992 when he gave a “self-coup” by the state.

Today is the moment of truth for Peru, and for Keiko, who if he loses in this second round, as he did in 2011 and 2016, will have to face a future in which the bars of a prison could put an end to his political adventure.