While outside the Barbadillo prison, in Ate, northeast of Lima, a group of faithful, with orange balloons and polo shirts with the face of Alberto Fujimori, danced the Chinese Rhythm —a technocumbia with which the Peruvian-Japanese attempted his reelection in the early 2000s—, relatives of the La Cantuta students who died in 1992 gathered in front of the Palace of Justice, in the Historic Center, to shout at the top of their lungs: “Pardon is insult.” But if these two scenes illustrate what the imminent release of the former president convicted of crimes against humanity and imprisoned since 2005 produces in the country, the ruling of the Constitutional Court opened a diplomatic front between Peru and the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, which on the night On Tuesday, he requested the State to refrain from executing the release order.

Six years after Pedro Pablo Kuczynski granted him a humanitarian pardon that undermined his Government, the Constitutional Court has ordered his immediate release through a resolution that echoes that presidential grace and that, of course, also divides waters: while sympathizers Fujimorism and congressmen consider that the provisions of the TC must be followed, on the other side there is a sector of analysts and parliamentarians who warn about a break between Peru and the inter-American system. If successful, it could end in a complaint before the Organization of American States (OAS) even in an expulsion by ignoring a decision of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (Inter-American Court) that blocks Fujimori’s departure from Barbadillo.

A week ago, the Inter-American Court reminded the Peruvian State that the obligation to refrain from releasing him remains in force and granted it a period of six days to issue a report on the matter. This Wednesday is the deadline, when Fujimori is expected to be released from prison. During the afternoon, after hearing the resolution of the Constitutional Court, President Dina Boluarte held a meeting with the Minister of Justice, Eduardo Arana. There was some suspense about how the Executive would deal with the issue, but it has emerged that they will abide by the ruling. The Inter-American Court ultimately asked for time until the court has “all the necessary elements to analyze whether said decision [el fallo del Constitucional] complies with the established conditions” in a resolution of April 2022, when the release of the former president was already prevented.

The patriarch’s children met at Keiko Fujimori’s house, in the San Borja district. Former congressman Kenji Fujimori was captured by various media just as he was making his entrance. Both preferred not to provide statements; They said that they will do so as soon as the administrative procedures are finished. Elio Riera, Fujimori’s lawyer, declared at night that everything depended on the officials of the National Penitentiary Institute (INPE), exactly the Area of ​​Liberties, the competent office. “The TC mandate says that it must be executed during the day. It should be fulfilled. But it is up to INPE,” he said.

Congresswoman Ruth Luque announced that she will denounce the three judges of the Constitutional Court who signed the resolution: Francisco Morales Saravia, Luz Pacheco Zerga and Gustavo Gutiérrez Ticse. “It is an illegal freedom. I am going to denounce them for the crime of malfeasance and for constitutional violations,” she said, “here is a congressional majority that is not even interested in what the Inter-American Court says. “They have come with a whole script to impose this pact of impunity and corruption.”

The National Human Rights Coordinator issued a statement maintaining that the TC “violates the rule of law by violating the resolution of the Inter-American Court and, in addition, attacks the memory of the victims of the Fujimori dictatorship.” The feminist organization Manuela Ramos also criticized the measure and emphasized Alberto Fujimori’s resistance to apologizing for his crimes and seeking amendment. “Fujimori is imprisoned for crimes against humanity. “He has not apologized for them, much less has he made reparation to the victims,” they noted.

In the resolution, the judges of the Constitutional Court allege that Fujimori “has already served approximately two-thirds of his sentence,” that “he is advanced in age (85 years)” and that “his health is in poor condition.” An argument that the orange supporters have put forward, even asking for “humanity from the victims’ relatives”, such as the spokesperson for Fuerza Popular, Miguel Torres, in a highly criticized event.

For former attorney César Azabache, this is a turning point in disregarding the mandates of the Inter-American Court. “It is a very serious turning point in not complying with an express order from the Court and how civil rights protections are configured in the country. It is a turn towards a point of no return.” Carlos Rivera, lawyer from the Legal Defense Institute (IDL), who defends the bereaved, expects an immediate ruling from the Court. “The Inter-American Court could report the case to the OAS. But I am sure that he will call a hearing first.”

While one side celebrates, the other begs for a little justice to be returned. Reconciliation does not seem like a real option. And it all happens on the eve of December 7, one year after Pedro Castillo’s Autogolpe and the beginning of the abrupt government of Dina Boluarte.

