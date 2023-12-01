Followers of Alberto Fujimori meet this week at the Barbadillo prison (Lima). SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA (REUTERS)

Three days after an intense debate about the possible release of Alberto Fujimori, Judge Fernando Vicente Fernández Tapia decided not to execute his release. Hours before the magistrate’s determination, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) had expressed its “concern” that the recent decision of the Constitutional Court could lead to the release of the former Peruvian president.

The alleged release of Fujimori has shaken the country again. The Constitutional Court issued a five-page resolution that, according to its authorities, would allow the orange patriarch, sentenced in 2009 to 25 years for crimes against humanity, to leave the Barbadillo prison in Lima. This is a clarification appeal – a mechanism to clarify a concept or correct an error in the sentences – filed by the Attorney General of the Judiciary and Fujimori’s defense lawyer following a ruling by the TC of March 17, 2022 that restores the effects of a resolution that in 2017 granted a humanitarian pardon to Fujimori.

In April 2022, however, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights ruled that the Peruvian State refrain from executing the provisions of the Constitutional Court. The IACHR is a supranational justice body and Peru is a State party, which is why it has the international obligation to abide by its measure. However, both the president of the TC, Francisco Morales Saravia, and his vice president Luz Pacheco had declared that the release did proceed because “the sentences issued by their institution are things judged and cannot be annulled.”

What’s more, Pacheco assured that failing to comply with the rulings of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights would have no consequences, since only a minority abides by them. “Only 15% of the Court’s rulings are carried out. In other words, States do not comply many times because they consider that this decision exceeds their jurisdiction,” he said. The truth is that the Constitutional Court transferred all responsibility to the execution judge, Fernández Tapia, of the first Preparatory Investigation court of Ica so that he could proceed according to “his powers.” That is, apply the ruling of the TC that grants habeas corpus or follow the guidelines of the IACHR. The magistrate has opted for this second option.

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights, through a statement, had reminded the Peruvian State of the validity of its decision not to enforce the release of Alberto Fujimori, who has been determined to be the intellectual author of the massacres in Barrios Altos and La Cantuta during his government in the nineties.

On the other hand, the Center for Justice and International Law had also criticized the lack of clarity of the Constitutional Court. “He failed to make a clear and definitive statement. The president of the TC spoke in the media and has attempted to clarify this ambiguity, pointing out that ‘the release of Fujimori does proceed’ and that ‘it is up to the authorities of the National Penitentiary Institute to proceed’, but the concrete fact is that this is not stipulated in its resolution.”

