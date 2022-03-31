The Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) asked the Peruvian State this Wednesday to suspend the execution of the sentence of the Peruvian Constitutional Court that orders the release of former President Alberto Fujimori, imprisoned for crimes against humanity.

The Court asks for time until it decides on the precautionary measures requested by the victims of the Barrios Altos and La Canbtuta massacres, for which Fujmori was convicted and in which 25 people died.

In a letter sent to the supranational public prosecutor Carlos Reaño, the Court requires the Peruvian State not to carry out the resolution of its Constitutional Court for now and indicates that in the coming days it will announce the content of its resolution.

Fujimori, 83, was convicted in 2009 and has repeatedly called for his release on health grounds.

Two weeks ago, the Constitutional Court admitted an appeal to restore the pardon granted by then-president Pedro Pablo Kuzcynski in 2017, when he needed the support of the Fujimorist caucus to overcome a motion in Congress to remove him from the presidency.

In its recent ruling, the Constitutional Court ordered the immediate release of Fujimori, a measure against which groups of victims and other civil organizations spoke out, as well as the government of President Pedro Castillo, which showed its intention to resort to international justice.

Fujimori’s lawyer, César Nakazaki, questioned on Twitter the decision to keep him in jail despite his advanced age.

83 years; illnesses more serious than when the humanitarian pardon was given. Why are the appearance with restrictions and impediment to leave the country that was given with the agreement of the defense not enough? Will the Inter-American Court explain it? — Cesar Nakazaki (@CesarNakazaki) March 30, 2022

The latest IACHR decision could stall Fujimori’s planned release and opens a new chapter in this long legal battle.

