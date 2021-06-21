Serene and confident in a favorable resolution, Keiko Fujimori once again placed this in the hands of the Justice while the uncertainty about the political future of Peru lasts for half a month. The conservative candidate for the Presidency participated in the late afternoon – early morning in Spain – in a decisive virtual hearing in which her entry into preventive prison was at stake as a result of the request of the prosecutor investigating her for corruption.

Fujimori said he did not feel “any fear” that the prosecutor José Domingo Pérez’s demand would come to fruition. According to this, the right-wing candidate violated the judicial resolution that allowed her release in 2020 since she would have communicated with a witness in the case who is studying the irregular financing of her electoral campaigns in 2011 and 2016.

Fujimori’s lawyer, Giulliana Loza, considered that the prosecutor’s request “lacks any legal and factual basis” and hoped that the judge Víctor Zúñiga, in charge of the process, would declare it “inadmissible.” Fujimori faces 30 years and 10 months in prison on charges of money laundering and false testimony. However, if he won the Presidency, he would enjoy immunity.

In parallel to the judicial battle, the leader of Fuerza Popular insists that she was the victim of fraud in the elections. However, their appeals have been rejected and it is only possible for the National Electoral Jury to rule as a last resort.

With 100% of the minutes scrutinized, the leftist Pedro Castillo received 50.12% of the votes compared to 49.87% for Fujimori. However, his Peru Libre party is not safe from scandals either, as wiretaps involve him in irregular hiring and in exchange for money in the Junín region.