Thirty years after leading a self-coup d’état that set fire to the history of Peru, Former President Alberto Fujimori faces the possibility of being released in compliance with a humanitarian pardon and, at the same time, a hearing in the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (CorteIDH) for two causes that could block his freedom.

(Read: Fujimori’s release suspended until April, his lawyer admits)

That April 5, 1992 was a breakdown of democracy that led Fujimori, who in the 1990 elections had defeated the writer Mario Vargas Llosa, to assume full powers after dissolving Congress and intervening in the Judiciary with the support of the Armed Forces. Armed.

(You are interested in: Fujimori: IACHR asks Peru to suspend the release of the former president)

Fujimori’s movement was contributed by the delegitimization of the traditional political class, the disastrous economic situation, the advance of corruption and “a feeling of indolence and distance” with the citizenry, according to what he told Eph the analyst Eduardo Dargent.

Despite the three decades that have passed, Peruvians “still bear the consequences that this self-coup left behind” in economic, political and human rights terms, sociologist and analyst Gelin Espinoza told Efe.

In Peru, the 1993 constitution that established an economic system that made it possible to stop the crisis of the time is still in force, but, “over time, it has not achieved what it promised: to generate greater opportunities” for all Peruvians, Espinoza stressed.

On the political level, the discredit of the parties was consolidated and these are now “very volatile” and bring to power people with “profiles that seek their own interests, have a history of corruption and even take advantage of their positions,” he added.

The presidential pardon

At the level of human rights, Espinoza considers that “a sense of impunity” has been maintained, which has been revived with the possibility that Fujimori could be released of the 25-year prison sentence he has been serving since 2009 for crimes against humanity, which “hits the people who were victims, the disappeared and their families.”

Despite this, the legacy of the 1992 coup d’état is vindicated by Fujimori’s followers, including his daughter and political heiress Keiko, who clarifies that it was a “unique and unrepeatable” episode at a critical moment in Peruvian history.

All this in a political context marked by the humanitarian pardon granted to Fujimori, initially granted in 2017 by the then president, Pedro Pablo Kucyznski, who was reinstated last March by the Constitutional Court (TC).

After the decision, Fujimori’s legacy took shape in the body of sympathizers who demanded his exit to the door of the prison where he is serving his sentence, without worrying about the implications for justice or even for the legacy of that self-coup. .

However, the Inter-American Court required the Peruvian State to refrain from releasing him, until it resolves the provisional measures requested by the families of the victims in a measure to which human rights organizations are clinging like straws.

political rejection

It is with the self-coup, with the change of the Constitution, with the reorganization of the political forces, that Fujimori initiates the maneuvers that we know until today, it is the beginning of the Fujimori era.

The coup was supported by many Peruvians, who expressed their opposition to Congress and the political class in general, ratified the 1993 Constitution in a referendum and also re-elected Fujimori in 1995 and 2000, albeit amid accusations of fraud launched by the opposition.

Dargent commented that “the breeding ground for a high popularity of Fujimori” was sown with the closure of Congress, but also began “an anti-political stage” that still “strongly marks” his country.

Espinoza stressed, for his part, the “foundational” character of the coup d’état in the profile of the regime and the political proposal that Fujimorism defends up to now.

In response, “anti-Fujimorism” also emerged in Peru, a powerful movement that political scientists and analysts consider decisive in the three consecutive defeats that Keiko has suffered in her aspiration to become the first president of Peru (2011, 2016 and 2021).

Alberto Fujimori: was dismissed in 2000, “due to permanent moral incapacity”. But Congress did so after he had left for Japan, from where he resigned from the presidency by fax. See also Citizen group of Los Mochis receives the president of the DIF Sinaloa in a meeting of Free and Transformative Women Photo: EFE / Francisco Medina

For this reason, Dargent remarked that “regardless of whether one is a Fujimorist or an anti-Fujimorist, what is clear is that Fujimori has marked the history of Peru,” both because of “the type of passions he unleashes and the discussions that take place around to his legacy.”

The lesson to be drawn, said the analyst, is that the distancing of the political class and the democratic groups from the population can lead to “this type of rulers who, without taking away democratic responsibility, also reap the incapacities and deficiencies of the political elites.”

Three decades later, Espinoza added, his country is facing setbacks “some more painful and more complex than others,” so it is important that episodes like April 5 are remembered “not only in the sense of how they are solved, but also so that never happen again and have a more active citizenry, more vigilant”.

AFP

More world news

– Man was vaccinated 90 times against covid-19 to sell cards

– Zelensky calls for Russia to be excluded from the UN Security Council

– More than 300 dogs died in Ukraine after spending weeks without water or food