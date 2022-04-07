The mangaka Fujiko Fujio A (stage name of Motoo Abiko), former member of the duo Fujiko Fujio, died this morning at the age of 88 at his home in Kawasaki, Tokyo. Police responded to the call that someone had fainted at the artist’s residence, but by the time the police arrived, it was too late for him. The police are investigating the details concerning his death, but no traces of suspicious injuries were found on an initial examination.

Motoo Abiko is known for partnering with Hiroshi Fujimoto (real name of Fujiko F. Fujio) in the collective “Fujiko Fujio”. The duo gave life to the famous manga of Doraemonreleased in Japan from 1970 to 1996. However, the two artists stopped working together in 1987, with Abiko taking the pseudonym of Fujiko Fujio A and Fujimoto that of Fujiko Fujio F (later changed to Fujiko F. Fujio). Fujimoto passed away in 1996yet Doraemon continues to be one of the most successful children’s franchises in Japan and the rest of the world, and has inspired numerous anime, movies, video games and more.

Among the other works of Abiko we find the works from which two very popular souls are taken among the Italian public such as Ninja Hattori-kun (Nino, my ninja friend) And Kaibutsu-kun (Carletto, the prince of monsters)as well as two unreleased series in Italy, Pro Golfer Saru And Warau Salesman.

Source: TBS Street Anime News Network