F.ujifilm does not build full-frame cameras, but relies on sensors in the slightly smaller APS-C format for the X series. In this way, small but still really good cameras can be built that cost much less.

The latest model is the X-S10, which is the first affordable model from Fujifilm to feature a built-in image stabilizer. The test covers strengths and weaknesses of “Computer picture” on.

Image quality of the Fujifilm X-S10? Like a professional

The sensor of the Fujifilm X-S10 is also in the manufacturer’s professional models, such as the Fujifilm X-T3 and the Fujifilm X-T4. Accordingly, the photo quality hardly differs between the X-S10 and the much more expensive X-T4. At most, the color rendering is a bit cooler with the X-S10.

In daylight, the X-S10 shoots very detailed pictures, in poor lighting conditions the image quality remains high – the loss of detail accuracy and sharpness is limited up to ISO 1600.

Only with even higher ISO values ​​does both decrease more and become particularly clear with ISO values ​​beyond ISO 3200 (see Photo gallery). Then it turns out that the smaller APS-C sensor (sensor size 15.6 x 23.5 millimeters) does not collect as much light as a full-format sensor.

Do you prefer to take photos with flash in low light? No problem thanks to the fold-out flash. It’s a bit weak (guide number 5 at ISO 100) and takes time to charge – but that’s no problem with the fully automatic mode (auto on the program dial): It regulates the ISO sensitivity higher for flash photos, thus ensuring a greater flash range. In addition, the flash does not have to provide full power for every subject, it can then be recharged more quickly.

When it comes to video, the Fujifilm X-S10 is only half a pro

Like most current cameras, the Fujifilm X-S10 films videos in 4K (3840×2160 pixels) at 30 frames per second. 4K with 60 frames per second is reserved for the more expensive professional models from Fujifilm (X-T3 and X-T4). If you want to film action, switch to Full HD for 60 frames per second with the X-S10; in slow-motion mode, up to 240 frames per second are possible.

If you don’t need that, you get great picture quality with video recordings in 4K: beautifully detailed and crisp – there are only full-format models like that Nikon Z6 II better.

Light and solid

Compared to the professional models from Fujifilm, the viewfinder of the X-S10 is smaller (viewfinder magnification: 0.62x). The camera has a metal chassis, but the outer shell is made of plastic. The built-in image stabilizer is completely new – very compact and very effective, in the test it was able to compensate for up to 4.3 f-stops. This corresponds to an exposure time that is 20 times longer. That’s a real advantage over sister models like that Fujifilm X-T30 and Fujifilm X-T200.

A little inconvenient: the Fujifilm X-S10 hides most of the autofocus settings in the menu. If you change the settings regularly, you have to plan more time Source: Computer Bild

The X-S10 is quite light: the case weighs just 465 grams including the battery and memory card, together with the tested zoom it weighs 903 grams. Not a flyweight, but light enough to dangle from your shoulder all day.

The housing of the X-S10 is not weatherproof, but can withstand a little drizzle if the photographer wipes off the water droplets immediately after taking the picture. If you want to take photos and film outside in heavy rain, you better take the weatherproof X-T4.

Fujifilm X-S10: No power adapter included

The battery of the X-S10 (NP-W126S) is also found in many other Fujifilm models, which makes switching easier. Not so great: The X-S10 charges via USB-C, a power supply unit is not included. A smartphone or notebook can contribute.

The X-S10 can usually take a few hundred photos with one charge – all that is needed is a second battery for those who take a lot of photography to get through the day. If you like to film, it is best to plan an additional battery (and an extra charger like the BC-W235, which can charge both batteries at the same time), because the battery only lasted 51 minutes when filming in 4K – sufficient for casual filmmakers, but scarce for video fans.

The Fujifilm X-S10 is responsive, but not a sprinter

The autofocus of the X-S10 reacts quickly and focuses precisely – just right for snapshots and videos in which the subject does not move too quickly. Switching between the autofocus modes often requires an excursion into the depths of the camera menu – that costs time.

Good: If you like to set the autofocus measuring point yourself, the X-S10 not only has a lot of choice (425 measuring points can be selected), but also a joystick to quickly move the measuring point to the desired location. The X-S10 takes more time to adjust the focus, as the focus is not always on all photos in a series of shots.

Hobby sports photographers therefore use SLR cameras like Nikon D500 or Canon EOS 90D better; the X-S10’s serial image speed (eight images per second) would be fast enough.

Good app connection

A matter of course in 2021: The X-S10 has built-in WLAN and Bluetooth; There is an app for smartphones and tablets (free for Android and Apple available). And the app is quite versatile: via Bluetooth it can set the time, write location data in photos or trigger the camera. A remote control also works, but the camera has to switch to WLAN – that takes a few seconds.

Conclusion: Nicely small, pleasantly light and simply great shots: whether photos or videos – the Fujifilm X-S10 convinced in the test. The built-in image stabilizer is a real advantage over the older models. Compared to the more expensive professional models, the main drawbacks are the features: the housing is not as robust, the viewfinder is smaller.

Strengthen: high image quality for photos and videos, built-in image stabilizer, compact and lightweight

Weaknesses: Focus tracking is not always accurate

Test grade: good (2.0)

Price: from 999 euros

Test results Fujifilm X-S10 Source: Computer Bild