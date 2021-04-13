The Director of the Public Works and Agriculture Department in Fujairah, Salem Al-Maksah, stated that a new internal road network is being built in the regions of Al-Romani and Rolla Dibba Al-Fujairah, bringing the length of the completed roads to 54 kilometers, in the fourth phase of the internal roads.

He explained to “Emirates Today” that work is being carried out continuously, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, aimed at supporting the quality of infrastructure and securing services in all regions, in line with the UAE vision 2021 and the emirate’s 2040 plan. .

He noted that the construction works in the internal streets in the regions are proceeding according to the followed plans, and the third phase of new roads has been completed, stressing that the roads were implemented in a way that serves the population and achieves the safety and security of their users, provided that a fourth phase will follow to cover all the needs of the Emirate of Fujairah.

He pointed out that the package of new roads projects in the emirate establishes an integrated infrastructure that contributes to achieving sustainable development, and its work has been accompanied by the establishment of a number of new public parks, such as the Rolla Dibba and Al-Tawyeen parks, in addition to the completion of the development of Al-Aqeer Park and its official opening.

Al-Majah explained that the internal road network in the emirate, which was completed by the Department of Public Works and Agriculture during the past year, was 58 kilometers long and covered 14 areas, indicating that the Fujairah government is working hard to develop its infrastructure projects, thus contributing to the emirate’s advancement towards more. Of evolution and prosperity.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

