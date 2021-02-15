Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Fujairah Martial Arts Club team won the Emirates Champions League Wrestling Competition organized by the Federation of Wrestling and Judo last Saturday at the Al Ansar International School in Sharjah, and witnessed the participation of 50 players, and the Fujairah team won 9 medals (5 gold, two silver and two bronze), and the Ansar Center team ranked second In Sharjah, with 6 medals, including one gold, 3 silvers and two bronze, the Abu Dhabi team ranked third with a silver and bronze medal, while the Dubai team came in fourth place with one bronze medal.

As for the individual level, 6 gold medals were distributed, of which the Fujairah Martial Arts Team won 5 medals from Saif Mubarak in the under 57 kg weight, Nawar Ammar in the under 65 kg weight, Obaid Rashid Obaid under 74 kg and won gold Fujairah player Sultan Issa weighed under 86 kg, while his colleague Ahmed Muhammad Khamis won the heavyweight medal (125 kg), and the sixth gold medal was won by Idris Muhammad, the player of the Sharjah under 97 kg team.

The winning teams of championship cups and colored medals were crowned for the three centers of different weights, and a special shield was presented to the director of Al-Ansar International School in Sharjah for the good hosting of the tournament and to provide all the requirements for success. The Federation Board of Directors headed by Muhammad bin Thaaloub Al-Deri seeks through it to rebuild the game to ensure its continuation in a stable manner.