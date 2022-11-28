Fahad Buhandi (Fujairah)

Since the establishment of the federation, the Emirate of Fujairah has witnessed significant development and growth in vital fields and various sectors, according to deliberate steps, keeping pace with the prestigious position that the UAE occupies in the ranks of developed countries. Infrastructure, housing, roads, and all vital sectors, in addition to the emirate’s steps in recent years to keep pace with the digital and electronic transformation witnessed by the country and the world.

“Mohammed bin Zayed City” is considered one of the most prominent housing projects in the emirate, due to its modern integrated structure that reflects the government’s keenness and interest in the “housing” file, to build 1,100 homes for citizens, as it was handed over to the beneficiaries according to successive stages, as the plans and maps of the beneficiaries were handed over. The new housing in Mohammed bin Zayed Residential City in the Al Hail region, and the completion of the official procedures related to it, after the introduction of all vital facilities such as electricity, water, communications, and others to it before handing over the housing.

The city includes 44.2% residential properties of the total area, 16.8% roads, 13.86% service lands, 13.10% green spaces and 12.04% external floors. The roads have an area of ​​361,895 square meters, and the areas of external floors reach 258,840 square meters, while the area of ​​green areas reaches 281,240 square meters, and it includes service land on an area of ​​297,625 square meters.

ways

The emirate has witnessed a qualitative boom in the internal and external road projects that have been completed in recent years, to enhance the infrastructure according to the latest specifications, as the Department of Public Works and Agriculture in the Fujairah Government completed the fourth phase of the internal road network in the emirate with a length of 20 km, which included 12 regions in the emirate. .

The department also works, through the projects it implements, to modernize the infrastructure services of the internal roads, and follow up on its permanent maintenance with high quality, in order to operate it with high efficiency, in cooperation with its strategic partners in the emirate.

The competent authorities are working on the third phase of the internal roads in the emirate at a rate of 100%, which included the construction of new roads, distributed in 12 diverse regions in the emirate, namely: Al-Bidiyah, Al-Akamiyya, and Roll Dibba, the first phase, and Roll Dibba, the second phase, and Al-Rummani and Al-Ghazimari, which have been completed. The internal roads in it, the Raghilat area, the Mershid area, the Dhadna area, where the second phase has been completed, and the Al Halifat area, where 90% has been completed. Others to cover all the needs of the Emirate of Fujairah.

These projects include a network of internal roads in the emirate with a length of 47 kilometers, and included 15 regions in the emirate. The Fujairah government continues its unremitting efforts to implement development plans that keep pace with the urban and population growth that the emirate will witness, to enhance tourism and economic movement, and direct investment towards road construction and appropriate infrastructure development. The long-term.

Fujairah witnessed the opening of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure Hamad bin Abdullah Street in Fujairah with three lanes in both directions, which is the main artery in the city’s commercial center, after the completion of the construction and technical works of the road, in coordination with the local authorities in the Fujairah government.

The project to expand and develop Hamad bin Abdullah Street, which is being implemented by the Ministry with a budget of 250 million dirhams, extends from the entrance to the city of Fujairah, “the end of Sheikh Khalifa Street,” to the Corniche area, with a length of 6 km.

The project included the opening of the Merashid Tunnel, which contributes to achieving a great flow of traffic on Hamad bin Abdullah Street.

The street development and expansion project included converting the roundabouts into three tunnels: the Nujaimat Tunnel at the entrance to Fujairah, which opened last February, and the Insurance Tunnel in the city center, which opened last March, in addition to the Mershid Tunnel.

The project also included three pedestrian tunnels and service roads on both sides of the road. Five traffic lights were introduced along the street, and it was expanded to three lanes in each direction instead of two lanes, in addition to car parks, which its development plays a prominent role in raising the level of traffic safety. Especially since it is a lively street and includes a number of residential, commercial and educational complexes on both sides.

Enhancing the environmental sector

The development of the environmental sector and the preservation of the green carpet in the emirate coincided with the great development witnessed by the Emirate of Fujairah, where parks and continuous afforestation were developed, and the Fujairah Municipality and the competent authorities presented their programs that are based on the methodologies and strategies of the state that support afforestation projects, and sought to raise the level of community awareness of the importance of preserving the cover The vegetation and natural resources that help increase the green area, as the Fujairah entrance garden surrounding the flagpole was recently established, and the Qadafa corniche was planted with a number of trees, with a water fountain to beautify the place, and 50 agroves were planted in the Wadi Wurayah National Reserve, and nearly 100 local trees were planted At the waste sorting station in Al Hail Industrial City (MRF), 1,265 local and non-local agricultural seedlings were planted in governmental and private agencies and institutions.

Regarding air quality monitoring, the competent authorities have improved air quality by establishing an electronic nose network «E-noses», which is the first network of its kind in the country to monitor emissions and odors and identify their sources, and it consists of 88 electronic noses linked to the control and follow-up room, specialized in receiving complaints. Monitor odors and deal with them in real time and quickly.

The Fujairah Municipality also concluded a memorandum of understanding, in cooperation with the Salama Rotterdam district in the Netherlands, to study and evaluate the impacts of the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone, Fujairah Port and Industrial Zones on the environment, by assessing the status of industrial facilities.

The Fujairah Municipality operates three stations to monitor air quality, and one mobile station to study sensitive areas that pose a threat to human health.

electronic services

The Emirate of Fujairah, through its local departments, was keen to develop its services and transform them into smart and electronic services, as the municipality succeeded in providing its services completely electronically by 100%, through smart applications available to the public, where customers can submit requests for their transactions through the website of the municipality, and the “My License” application. », The municipality also made it possible for those who own residential lands to locate the plot of land through the “Fujairah Smart” application, in addition to announcing the “Communication” initiative dedicated to the Land Services Department, by providing inquiries about the Land Department’s transactions daily through “visual communication” techniques about Through the specified link announced on the municipality’s social networking sites.