Fahad Buhendi (Fujairah)

Fujairah is the pearl of the eastern coast, where the elements of beauty and its charm, including nature reserves, hotels, resorts, scenic views and tourist places, in addition to its mild winters and beaches extending on the Gulf of Oman, and its golden sands, in addition to the multiplicity of archaeological sites, all factors that made it among the most important and most beautiful tourist areas Attractive to spend the most beautiful winter in the world.

The diversity of geography and terrain, and its contrast between sand, mountains, coasts, islands and nature reserves, gives the visitor and tourist a variety of options, the most prominent and most attractive of which are “Snoopy Island” and the Al-Aqah area.

“Al-Ittihad” met a number of visitors who spend a beautiful time between the beaches and mountains of Dibba, and Mohammed Sultan said: “I often went to this area for recreation and enjoyment of diving. , I always mean it and practice all my hobbies here, as it provides an ideal environment for that, in addition to the fact that the sea water in (Snoopy) is pure and clear, which allows diving enthusiasts to enjoy seeing marine life clearly, and the nature of the place in the presence of a sandbar on the coast, I do not deprive myself Walking and sand bathing, in addition to the availability of highly qualified hotel facilities and the necessary services that the visitor needs, all add to the island’s balance, to be a main destination for spending the most beautiful winter in the country.”

Hussain Al Hammadi said: “I used to hear about this island and I did not know its exact location, and this is the first time I went to it. And its colors, in addition to seeing turtles, colorful fish, and other unique marine creatures, and its proximity to the Al Aqah tourist area enumerates the options for the tourist in how to spend time, as Al Aqah is characterized by a beach along which luxury resorts and hotels are spread and is an attractive area for camping, as this area gives you The opportunity to choose in camping between camping among the rocks, mountains or beaches, where Al-Aqah, with its picturesque nature, and the services and hotel facilities available in it, attract lovers of this type of entertainment.”

He added: “Al-Aqah is characterized by its varied terrain and wonderful winter weather, and its proximity to large cities such as Khorfakkan, Fujairah and Dibba Al-Fujairah, in addition to providing all the reasons for entertainment and enjoyment for lovers of diving, kayaking and camping. Easily and without fatigue, as the area is famous for the presence of a large number of coral reefs in the waters surrounding the rocky island, where the tourist can explore the waters around it because it is located within a protected marine park, in which fishing is prohibited, which led to the prosperity and multiplication of marine life, and therefore you see species Many of the turtles and colorful coral reef fish, and the visitor can camp near the island if he is a fan of coastal or wild camping as it is one of the most beautiful camping sites on the beach, in addition to camping on Snoopy Island allows campers to practice marine sports.”

Hamad Al Naqbi said: “In this winter climate that encourages tourism and makes the winter season in the country the most beautiful in the world, I always choose Al Aqah and Snoopy Island to spend my vacation, as this beautiful area has tourist elements that are rarely available elsewhere, in addition to the diversity in The tourist activities that can be practiced between the island and the surrounding coasts based on the nature of the region, where it is possible to practice ecotourism in this place due to the availability of reserves, natural sites, beaches and mountains, as well as the rocky island, as well as tourism on beaches that include practicing types of beach and water sports related to that nature Such as kayaking, sailing trips, kayaking and various beach games, in addition to mountain tourism for lovers of this type of activities, and camping, which characterizes the Al Aqah area and makes it a destination for camping pioneers and enthusiasts from inside and outside the country, and it can be said that Al Aqah and the beautiful rocky island of Snoopy is the most suitable place for lovers of life In the presence of marine attractions, natural landscapes and golden sandy beaches, the most suitable for those wishing to spend their holidays with wild tourism Especially, after the return to normal life in the country thanks to the tireless and successful efforts that were made to curb (Covid-19), and to lead the countries of the world in dealing with the pandemic.

Afra Al Mansouri says: “I always prefer to spend holidays with my family in Dibba, near Snoopy Island and the Al Aqah coast, because of the comfort and harmony we feel, thanks to the multiplicity of tourist activities that each family member can practice what he loves and finds what he wants, from the calm blue waters that surround this place. The charming mountain, and I love walking on the sand, while my sons prefer diving and kayaking, and thus our hobbies converge together in this place, in addition to the fact that the area is not far from other tourist attractions that can be visited and added to the visit schedule and enjoy its advantages, for example Wadi Al-Wariah and Al-Aqah It is surrounded by a series of mountains and contains large numbers of waterfalls and water springs. It is also characterized by the presence of a nature reserve that contains many different animals and birds, wild plants and amphibious animals. Also, Al Aqah is not far from other tourist areas such as Al Rafisah Dam and Khor Fakkan with its amphitheater and beautiful waterfall, and Al Aqah is very close to Al-Bidiyah Mosque and other tourist attractions spread in the area.

great efforts

Saeed Al-Samahi, Director of the Fujairah Tourism and Antiquities Authority, confirmed that efforts are great to advance the development of the tourism sector under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and to harness all facilities For the tourism and hotel sector, providing a suitable environment for investors, and attracting tourists from different markets and segments.

The Emirate of Fujairah aims to raise the capacity of the hotel sector in the Emirate to more than 5,000 rooms to meet the expected demand of tourists coming to the Emirate from foreign and domestic markets during the coming period. The number of hotel establishments is expected to reach 36 hotel establishments, including international hotel brands for 5- and 4-star hotels.

Al-Samahi pointed to the great diversity in the tourism potentials in Fujairah, as the emirate offers multiple options for tourists, starting with beach tourism, and what it includes of marine sports tourism, diving, and adventure tourism thanks to the great contribution of the Fujairah Adventure Center, as well as heritage and environmental tourism due to the history that the emirate is rich in. Numerous castles and forts scattered throughout the emirate.

Al-Samahi stressed the prominent role in the aspect of antiquities through the restoration of forts and castles, the preservation of archaeological sites and the conduct of studies on them, in addition to the excavations that the missions worked on during the past year, and are still continuing in various archaeological sites in the emirate.