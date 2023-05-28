Fahad Buhandi (Fujairah)

The Emirate of Fujairah is a first-class summer tourist destination due to its stunning beaches that extend along the eastern coast of the country, unique natural islands, and a picturesque chain of mountains, which made it a summer tourist destination for various visitors from inside and outside the country.

Saeed Abdullah Al-Samahi, Director General of the Fujairah Tourism and Antiquities Authority, told Al-Ittihad: The Emirate of Fujairah has tourism potential, most notably its strategic location, which distinguishes it with a mountainous nature and stunning beaches overlooking the Gulf of Oman, which made it enjoy a diverse fish wealth and an attractive marine environment. The beaches of Fujairah are also distinguished by rocky islands. The small island that has become a global tourist destination such as (Snoopy Island), in addition to the great richness of the coasts of Fujairah with coral reefs, which made it a destination for marine sports tourists such as diving and kayaking, and the competent authorities have recently worked to focus on these sports and harness all capabilities and provide a suitable environment to attract This category of tourists.

The Director General of the Fujairah Tourism and Antiquities Authority added: The development in the number of visitors and tourists visiting the Emirate of Fujairah was accompanied by the establishment of 30 hotels and resorts containing more than 114,000 hotel rooms, which received 117,000 citizens during the year, in addition to more than 149,000 visitors of different nationalities.

Regarding the most prominent tourist destinations in the emirate, he said: “The tourism advantages of the Emirate of Fujairah lie in its spread among the cities and regions of the emirate, as the Al-Aqah and Al-Faqeet regions abound with the most beautiful tourism ingredients that made them two tourist destinations of a unique style. According to the camping requirements applied by the competent authorities, bearing in mind that these camping areas witness a very high turnout of visitors and families every year, especially during the camping seasons.

Al-Ittihad met a number of visitors to the beaches of Fujairah, who confirmed that the emirate is one of their favorite tourist destinations. Abdullah Al Hammadi said: “Al Aqah Beach in Fujairah is one of the most important summer destinations for me to enjoy the sea and various water games and to practice my hobbies away from the hustle and bustle of cities, especially on weekends, where I visit Fujairah with my family to stay in a resort in Dibba, especially as it compensates us for winter camping. , where you get a beautiful stay on the sea at the lowest costs, compared to the costs of traveling outside the country.

Mohammed Al Mansouri said: “The summer season and vacation lasts for three months and you cannot spend it outside the country, so we frequently spend weekends in Dibba and its beautiful coasts, where my children practice swimming and water cycling, and one of my sons regularly practices diving here.

Al Wurayah Reserve

Al Wurayah Nature Reserve in Fujairah has a major role, and is considered a major attraction for specialists and those interested in the environment. It is registered in UNESCO within the wetlands, and is rich in environmental life and natural fresh water. Transforming it into a reserve so that the use and visit can be regular and non-random in order to preserve the creatures, plants and the environment in it under the supervision of the Fujairah Municipality and the Fujairah Adventure Center, bearing in mind that the valuable environmental discoveries in it are continuing, and the Fujairah Municipality recently announced the registration of eight new species of plants that were not previously registered in Emirate of Fujairah, and this shows the importance of the Wadi Al Wurayah National Reserve and the efforts of the Fujairah government to preserve the environment, as the continuous work of the reserve work team to prevent violations and abuses gave the opportunity for this plant to reappear in the region.