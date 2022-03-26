The Fujairah Statistics Center, in coordination and cooperation with the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, started the national survey of youth through field visits during the current period, which will target the youth category in Emirati families ranging in age from 15 to 35 years, males and females.

The Director of Fujairah Statistics Center, Dr. Ibrahim Saad, confirmed that the survey of the youth category is one of the most important household surveys that are carried out in various countries of the world, as it aims to provide accurate and modern statistical data and indicators that monitor the social and economic reality of young people and identify their ideas, needs and challenges.

He pointed out that the statements that will be issued later after studying the reality of the youth in the emirate will help decision-makers and policy-makers in developing plans and programs that will contribute to benefiting from their energies, capabilities and talents, realizing their hopes and aspirations, and qualifying them to be the pioneers of the present and the leaders of the future.

The Director of the Fujairah Statistics Center called on the participating families to cooperate with the center’s researchers and give them accurate information in order to obtain accurate results that will contribute to reading the reality of the youth. This vision is about providing them with appropriate education, economic and other environments.



