The Fujairah Statistics Center revealed a decrease in divorce certificates issued by the courts of the Emirate of Fujairah and Dibba Al-Fujairah during the past year, by an estimated rate of 145%, as it reached 90 divorce certificates during the past year, compared to 221 divorce certificates. The past 571 contracts compared to 753 contracts in the previous year.

The statistics showed that the Fujairah and Dibba Fujairah courts issued 53 divorce certificates between male and female citizens during the past year, which corresponded to 160 divorce certificates during the preceding year. While during the previous year, there were 602 marriage contracts.

The statistical book mentioned that 26% of the national workforce in the Emirate of Fujairah work in the local sector and 52% of them work in the federal sector, indicating that 45% of the national workforce in the emirate work in the financial services sector, and the number of citizens working in education has also increased. Private companies accounted for 5%, 7% in the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone, but their percentage in the hotel sector constituted only 0.20%.

And he indicated that the percentage of workers in the local and federal government, citizens and residents, increased last year compared to the previous year, as their number reached 16,990, including 7,139 citizens, while the previous year recorded 16,607 workers, including 7,061 citizens.

He mentioned that the total population in the emirate reached 316,790 people during the past year, with 206,678 males and 110,112 females, and the number of live births reached 2,711.

The book indicated in educational statistics that the total number of public and private schools reached 67, indicating that the number of students in the emirate’s public and private schools decreased to 43,234 male and female students, compared to 43,635 male and female students the year before last, at a time when the number of universities and colleges reached Eight institutions are active in the emirate, with a total of 4,270 students.

The health sector in the Emirate of Fujairah witnessed a remarkable growth in the number of doctors and the workforce, as the number of human doctors working in hospitals and health centers in the government and private sectors, until the end of last year, reached 598 male and female doctors and 445 in the family specialty, and the number of dentists reached 168 and the number of Nurses to 1297 male and female nurses and 31 dental technicians.

For his part, the Director of the Fujairah Statistics Center, Dr. Ibrahim Saad, stated that the Fujairah Statistics Center has issued the 26th issue of the Statistical Yearbook 2022, which included 15 chapters, which are the Population and Vital Statistics, the Construction and Building, the Employment, the Education, the Culture and Social Statistics, the Health, the Judiciary and Statistics. Security and other doors whose indicators are monitored with high accuracy.