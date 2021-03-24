The court of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, mourned the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away today, Wednesday.

The following is the text of the statement issued by the Bureau: // In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful.

With the hearts of believers in the judgment and destiny of God, the office of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, mourns the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away today, Wednesday.

The Court of His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah offers sincere condolences and sympathy to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai and to the children of the deceased, and the whole of the esteemed Al Maktoum, praying to the Blessed and Almighty God that the deceased may be blessed with the mercy and gratitude of the deceased. And he dwells in his spaciousness, and that he will make him a blessed house with the prophets, the two friends, and the martyrs … We belong to God and to Him we shall return.

It has been decided to announce the official mourning and the flags at half-mast in the Emirate of Fujairah for a period of three days, starting today.





