His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received Hassan Afzal Khan, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Dubai, Dr. General of the International Electronic Press Union, Nayef Adel Ali Saeed Al-Suraidi, a graduate of the British Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, Lieutenant Class 222, and a number of editor-in-chiefs of Arab and foreign media organizations and media professionals present in the country who came to greet His Highness on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan and the crowds of well-wishers on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan .

The receptions were attended by Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Department of Industry and Economy in Fujairah, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Authority for Culture and Information, Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Sheikh Saif bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Free Zone Authority, and Sheikh Engineer Mohammed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the Free Zone Authority. Department of e-Government, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi.

His Highness accepted the congratulations and blessings of the sheikhs, senior officials, heads and directors of local and federal departments, dignitaries of the country, citizens, and members of the Arab, Islamic and foreign communities.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere feelings on this occasion, praying to God Almighty to return it to His Highness with good health and happiness, and to the people of the Emirates with progress and prosperity, and for the Arab and Islamic nations with good, Yemen and blessings.

The receptions were attended by Saeed Al Raqbani, Special Adviser to His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah, Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Diwan in Fujairah, Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince, and a number of senior government officials.