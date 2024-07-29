His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, praised the historical and qualitative relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt based on the vision of the wise leadership of both countries, noting that these relations are witnessing further development in various fields to serve the two brotherly peoples..

This came during His Highness’ reception at Al Rumaila Palace in Fujairah, of His Excellency the Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Eng. Karim Badawi, the Undersecretary of the Ministry, Mahmoud Abdel Shafi, Walid Lotfy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Petrojet, and the accompanying delegation, who are on a fraternal visit to the Emirate of Fujairah..

During the meeting, His Highness listened to a detailed explanation from the Egyptian Minister on many topics related to the field of oil, gas and energy in the Arab Republic of Egypt, the future prospects related to this context, and the efforts made by the Egyptian government to develop this industry..

For his part, the Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources praised the pioneering role of the UAE in developing the energy sector and the pivotal role of the Emirate of Fujairah in this context and in the trade and storage of oil worldwide, with its advanced capabilities and advanced technologies that have contributed to raising the efficiency of economic indicators regionally and internationally. This came after his tour and field inspection of many economic projects in the emirate, where he visited the Port of Fujairah, the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone, the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation and the Borouge Petroleum Company..

During the meeting, His Excellency pointed out the enormous potential enjoyed by the emirate and the quality services it provides to investors in all economic fields and the extensive experience in the field of oil trade and storage, stressing at the same time the necessity of cooperation in the near future to ensure the achievement of broad economic partnerships..

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Al Afkham, Director of Fujairah Municipality, Musa Murad, Director of Fujairah Port, Salem Al Afkham, Director of Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (Fawz), and a number of officials and investors..