His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, a member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, has ordered the release of (93) prisoners from the Punitive and Correctional Institution in Fujairah, of various nationalities, whose eligibility, good conduct and behavior have been proven, on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

The blessing comes as His Highness is keen to give the released the opportunity to start a new life and to bring joy to their families.

The Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, Major General Muhammad Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, expressed his deepest gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, for this precious gift from His Highness, expressing his hope that this blessing will motivate the released from tender, a path to integrity, and the beginning of life New.





