His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, sent a message of condolence to his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and condolences on the death of Her Royal Highness Princess Lamia bint Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Al Saud … praying to God Almighty to bestow the mercy of the deceased in his abundance of paradise, and to inspire the honorable Al Saud family with patience and solace.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, sent a similar cable of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.